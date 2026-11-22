Between Valencia And Alicante Is Spain's Seaside Town With Sandy Beaches And Mountain Views
With its almost 5,000 miles of coastline, Spain is one of Europe's most popular warm-weather destinations. But while just about every avid traveler has Barcelona, Málaga, or Palma de Mallorca on their bucket list, those looking to get away from the suffocating crowds might want to consider a lesser-known but just as beachy and inviting alternative: Daimús. Home to fewer than 4,000 year-round residents, this is a long-standing gem whose roots date back centuries. And while historically, the town has served as an agricultural settlement, in modern times, it has turned into a lovely Mediterranean getaway, complete with crystal-clear waters and golden sand.
The main local beach is Daimús' highlight, known for its laid-back, welcoming atmosphere and rustic feel. The coastline stretches over a mile and features accessible walkways, showers, cafes, and restaurants, as well. But what really sets Daimús apart from other waterfront gems of its kind is how seamlessly it combines that beachside charm with its gorgeous, rugged mountain scenery. Outdoor lovers will have a blast exploring the inland trail network characterized by surrounding orange trees, natural parks, and rewarding views.
For those who've never heard of the town before, figuring out a way to come here might seem daunting, but it really isn't. Daimús is located right between Valencia and Alicante, just a little over an hour's drive away from each. The former is where you'll find the closest major airport (VLC), situated roughly 50 miles north of town. Madrid is a bit farther, but still reachable in just over four hours by car. Speaking of which, travelers might need to get a rental here despite Daimús itself being pretty pedestrian-friendly. Public transportation is available, of course, but can be a bit slow and might require several transfers.
Daimús' seaside allure and sandy beaches
Many visitors converge on Daimús to enjoy its unrestricted access to the Mediterranean. The local coastline is characterized by fine sand, shallow, clean waters, and an accompanying promenade lined with beach bars and restaurants. The surrounding dunes and orange trees add to the charming atmosphere. Spain has the largest number of sparkling clean Blue Flag beaches in the world, and the sandy stretches you'll enjoy in Daimús are no exception.
The central Platja de Daimús is a must-see and a proud winner of the coveted award. It's a family-friendly space equipped with sun loungers for hire, lifeguard services, and sports areas. With an average width of 115 feet, it shouldn't be difficult to find a spacious spot, even during peak season. This is also the time when you'll get to browse the pop-up shops and open-air market right on the beach. Foodies can't miss out on Casa Manolo, a family-run, Michelin-recommended restaurant located just by the coast with fantastic sea views. Specializing in traditional Mediterranean food, this is a place that prides itself on its authentic techniques, fresh ingredients, and nationally recognized wine cellar. Customers appreciate the thorough explanation of the dishes and highly recommend trying the fideuà.
From here, you can drive to Platja de Miramar in five minutes. This is a place known for its golden sand, balmy weather, surrounding terraces, and ice cream shops. The water is of excellent quality, and tides barely affect its level, so you won't have to time your visit strategically. Playa de Gandia is also just 4 miles away and serves as one of the region's main tourist attractions. It's groomed daily and comes in several sections you can choose depending on whether you want something quiet or lively.
Mountain views and outdoor recreation in and around Daimús
Daimús' natural allure doesn't end with its beaches, and since Spain is the best country for road trips in Europe, it would be a waste not to explore all the gorgeous landscapes surrounding the town. The jaw-dropping mountain scenery, in particular, provides the type of contrast that allows outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy all of their favorite activities in one place. Thanks to its location in the Safor region (home to a range with the same name), Daimús not only promises travelers mountainous scenery from its beach and high points but also proximity to some great hiking spots.
Try Camino Natural de la Safor, a 4.3-mile greenway that takes you through beautiful agricultural land, complete with lush greenery and irrigation channels. The trail also holds a lot of historical interest, since it follows part of a former railway dating back to the 19th century. Most sections are surrounded by thick vegetation, but you'll also see beaches and residential areas along the way. One of the route's highlights remains the fact that it connects to the Dénia Greenway, which will take you to Marjal de Pego y Oliva, a natural park ideal for going on scenic bike rides.
Located 14 miles out of town, this is a protected, 1,255-hectare wetland recognizable by its rice fields. Wildlife enthusiasts might be happy to learn that here they might get to see endemic species like the samaruc. There's also a system of underground springs and a variety of bird species like the coot and black-winged stilt to look forward to. Hikers can take advantage of the on-site trail network and even climb a small mound for some rewarding views. Keep the outdoorsy adventures going in Albufera Natural Park, with its large lagoon and dreamy sunsets, perfect for escaping Valencia's bustle.