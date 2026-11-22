With its almost 5,000 miles of coastline, Spain is one of Europe's most popular warm-weather destinations. But while just about every avid traveler has Barcelona, Málaga, or Palma de Mallorca on their bucket list, those looking to get away from the suffocating crowds might want to consider a lesser-known but just as beachy and inviting alternative: Daimús. Home to fewer than 4,000 year-round residents, this is a long-standing gem whose roots date back centuries. And while historically, the town has served as an agricultural settlement, in modern times, it has turned into a lovely Mediterranean getaway, complete with crystal-clear waters and golden sand.

The main local beach is Daimús' highlight, known for its laid-back, welcoming atmosphere and rustic feel. The coastline stretches over a mile and features accessible walkways, showers, cafes, and restaurants, as well. But what really sets Daimús apart from other waterfront gems of its kind is how seamlessly it combines that beachside charm with its gorgeous, rugged mountain scenery. Outdoor lovers will have a blast exploring the inland trail network characterized by surrounding orange trees, natural parks, and rewarding views.

For those who've never heard of the town before, figuring out a way to come here might seem daunting, but it really isn't. Daimús is located right between Valencia and Alicante, just a little over an hour's drive away from each. The former is where you'll find the closest major airport (VLC), situated roughly 50 miles north of town. Madrid is a bit farther, but still reachable in just over four hours by car. Speaking of which, travelers might need to get a rental here despite Daimús itself being pretty pedestrian-friendly. Public transportation is available, of course, but can be a bit slow and might require several transfers.