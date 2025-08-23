Escape Valencia's Bustle At The City's Natural Park With A Large Lagoon And Dreamy Sunsets

When you look at a map of Albufera Natural Park, you'll see wetlands, rice paddies, and a sliver of forest, called La Devesa, which cuts between the lagoon and the Mediterranean Sea. More than 350 species of birds, including pink flamingos and the rare marbled teal duck, nest at the 7,400-acre lagoon. Learn more about the flora and fauna at the Racó de l'Olla Interpretation Centre, then go birdwatching at the observation decks in the nature reserve.

Want to get out on the water? Cruise around on a handcrafted wooden boat (named "albuferencs"), passing canals and traditional cottages called "barracas." During the hour-long guided tour, a local fisherman will tell you about Albufera's history, wildlife, and customs, before stopping at sunset for photos. The sunset is spectacular from the jetty at Gola de Pujol, too.

Three types of rice are grown in Albufera and are used in Valencian paella (the original recipe has chicken and rabbit, not seafood). If you want to taste it, head to the charming town of El Palmar, a traditional fishing town on the banks of the lagoon, and book a table facing the rice paddies at Bon Aire restaurant or a canal-side seat at Arrocería Maribel. Note: It takes at least one hour to prepare the paella. The menus have other hyperlocal dishes like eel stew, Valencian mussels, and striped mullet. From October to April, there's also a morning fish market that sells sea bass and the fresh catch of the day.