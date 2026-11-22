Located in southwestern Ireland, Cork is the country's second largest city by population. This food-centric city has a wide range of cuisines, from Turkish to Irish comfort food. Cork also has an abundance of quality seafood, available at a market and local restaurants, including one that's recognized by the Michelin Guide. Irish culture is deep-rooted and can be seen today in year-round cultural events and historic churches, and heard in song and dance during a live session at a traditional pub.

Cork has long been known as the "Rebel City" for its strong independent streak. The city reportedly earned its nickname in the late 1400s, when some citizens and local leaders supported an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow England's King Henry VII. To learn more about Cork's history, take a self-guided audio tour or join a walking tour. Guides offer a local perspective as they take visitors through the lively city center.

Cork Airport is about 5 miles south of the city. Bus Éireann's No. 225 and No. 226 buses connect the airport terminal with Cork Bus Station, which is in the center. You can also rent a car or take a taxi from the airport.