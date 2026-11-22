When most visitors picture Miami, their minds may go straight to the neon Art Deco facades of South Beach, the gleaming towers of Brickell, or the clatter of dominoes along Calle Ocho. But drive 40 minutes south of that energy and you'll enter Cutler Bay, a friendly coastal enclave of 45,000 residents (as per the United States Census Bureau) where mangrove wetlands replace skyscrapers and the humble golf cart reigns supreme as the local transit mode of choice.

While officially incorporated as a town in 2005, Cutler Bay's story goes back a lot further, from the Tequesta tribe who inhabited the shores to Dr. William Cutler, the 19th-century physician who envisioned a grand farming haven nearby. His legacy lives on both in the town's name and in Old Cutler Road, the prominent road that goes all the way up to Coconut Grove, the oldest neighborhood in Miami. Today, Cutler Bay has coastal wetlands and charming local parks, and it is also not very far from Everglades National Park and the Florida Keys, accessible via the stunning Overseas Highway.

Cutler Bay has a friendly and festive community spirit, with some of its signature events including the annual Chili Cook-Off in January, where you can sample simmering pots of chili against a backdrop of live music, and Wings Over the Bay, a finger-licking battle to crown the town's ultimate wingmasters that takes place in March. Cutler Bay's unique golf-cart culture also comes alive each October during the Halloween Spooktacular, where residents transform their carts into rolling haunted houses.