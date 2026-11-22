Ever since its introduction, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been transforming the way people travel. Travel search now relies heavily on ChatGPT and Google Gemini in addition to blogs and travel websites. In recent months, customers have even been using autonomous AI agents to plan and book their flights. However, in a press release on November 11, 2026, United Airlines announced its decision to block third-party AI agents from making reservations on behalf of customers, citing concerns over data breaches and regulatory compliance. The statement reads, "Sharing account credentials with personal, third-party, AI assistants can expose sensitive information, and actions taken by these tools may result in unintended purchases, account changes, or use of MileagePlus miles."

United also notes that AI cannot make declarations on your behalf for human acknowledgments, like a customer's declaration that their bags are free of banned substances during check-in. In fact, AI agent bookings can violate FAA and DOT regulations if they do so. In United's Digital Trust Center page on this new policy, the airline recognizes that AI can help make travel easier, but it believes "that innovation should move forward thoughtfully, with consideration of customer trust, privacy and security." The company is putting a halt to these agents across many platforms, including with third-party aggregators and travel agents, to stop autonomous AI bookings.

While some celebrate the move, not everyone is as positive. In response to United's announcement, JetBlue's President Marty St. George said that airlines are partially concerned that "AI intermediaries could eventually seek compensation" over direct bookings (via Reuters) — a view confirmed by United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Others have criticized United's double standards, pointing out that the company has offloaded customer care and administrative tasks to AI despite customer opposition.