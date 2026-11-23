Just a short distance from the rough and rural coast of northeast England is a small, traditional village that offers a step back in time between the larger cities of Edinburgh and Newcastle upon Tyne. The idyllic village of Chathill, England, is surrounded by medieval sites, making it an attractive destination for tourists interested in visiting some of the country's more pastoral, historic locations. But that doesn't mean the village is without its own medieval ties. Within its borders stands a fortification dating to the 14th century.

Chathill has a small population of about 400 residents. Despite its small size, Chathill's location makes it an ideal base for exploring nature, thanks to its proximity to the Northumberland Coast National Landscape just 4 miles away. Chathill is also home to a historic railway station, which still operates today. Service to the small, unstaffed station on England's East Coast Main Line is limited to just two of the line's 140 trains, running from Newcastle upon Tyne. The journey typically takes an hour.

Chathill is in Northumberland, England's northernmost county, and the drive from Edinburgh Airport (EDI) takes about two hours. Chathill's rural location makes the English coast accessible, especially for those looking to see the geological formations and historic sites of the Northumberland Coast National Landscape. From Chathill, coastal scenery and centuries of history are within easy reach.