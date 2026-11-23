Between Edinburgh And Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Medieval Village With A Castle And National Landscape Access
Just a short distance from the rough and rural coast of northeast England is a small, traditional village that offers a step back in time between the larger cities of Edinburgh and Newcastle upon Tyne. The idyllic village of Chathill, England, is surrounded by medieval sites, making it an attractive destination for tourists interested in visiting some of the country's more pastoral, historic locations. But that doesn't mean the village is without its own medieval ties. Within its borders stands a fortification dating to the 14th century.
Chathill has a small population of about 400 residents. Despite its small size, Chathill's location makes it an ideal base for exploring nature, thanks to its proximity to the Northumberland Coast National Landscape just 4 miles away. Chathill is also home to a historic railway station, which still operates today. Service to the small, unstaffed station on England's East Coast Main Line is limited to just two of the line's 140 trains, running from Newcastle upon Tyne. The journey typically takes an hour.
Chathill is in Northumberland, England's northernmost county, and the drive from Edinburgh Airport (EDI) takes about two hours. Chathill's rural location makes the English coast accessible, especially for those looking to see the geological formations and historic sites of the Northumberland Coast National Landscape. From Chathill, coastal scenery and centuries of history are within easy reach.
Explore the Northumberland Coast National Landscape
At Chathill's doorstep is the entrance to the Northumberland Coast National Landscape, stretching across 53 square miles from the Coquet Estuary to Berwick-upon-Tweed. Not to be confused with Northumberland National Park, home to the U.K.'s cleanest rivers, the Northumberland Coast National Landscape is one of 46 such landscapes in England. It's known for its beautiful beaches, rocky reefs, and archeological sites.
The Northumberland Coast has its fair share of dramatic geological features, accessible along the Northumberland Coast Path. The town of Craster, 8 miles from Chathill, is a popular starting point for the Dunstanburgh Castle Coastal portion of the trail. There, one of the area's most distinctive natural formations can be seen beneath the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle, which dates to 1313. Whin Sill, a volcanic rock formation that stretches underground throughout northern England, emerges here as an east-facing rocky outcrop. The formation is one of many nesting locations for seabirds and migrating birds along the English coast. Visitors can purchase a self-guided tour ticket to walk among the ruins and explore the surrounding landscape.
Multiple castles still stand within the borders of the Northumberland Coast National Landscape. Bamburgh Castle, just 7 miles from Chathill, is open to the public despite being one of the largest inhabited castles in England. Visitors can explore the castle's state rooms and the King's Hall, along with the windmill and archeological dig sites on its grounds.
Preston Tower completes Chathill's medieval village vibe
The most popular attraction in Chathill is the historic Preston Tower, showcasing impressive medieval stonework. Europe is full of magical castles, and Preston Tower and its surrounding estate are no exception. The uninhabited tower is open for tours that allow visitors to explore the grounds and climb the tower. It's also a popular venue for private events like weddings and corporate retreats.
Constructed in the 1390s, the tower was part of England's defensive system against Scotland. The tower still appears as it did in the 14th century, with one notable exception: a large clock with chimes that can be heard every quarter hour. The tower stands on an estate covering 600 acres, part of which is managed as a wildlife conservation area. Through partnerships with Chathill neighbors, much of the estate's land is also used for planting, harvesting, and raising livestock. The estate is also home to a camping area, which one previous guest described as "perfect if you want to be alone in the countryside with a fire and still be able to go to a proper toilet."
Tents, campers, and motorhomes are welcome with a reservation. For those who want a more elegant stay in Chathill, Charlton Hall has several accommodation options. The luxury hotel has multiple rooms within the hall itself, plus a collection of lakeside cabins and stable cottages. The hotel also has pet-friendly accommodations and yurts available for those looking to stay close to nature while enjoying modern conveniences.