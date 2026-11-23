Traveling eastward along the English Channel coast takes you from Cornwall through Devon to Dorset. While Bournemouth makes a fine final destination, a detour to Abbotsbury is well worth the effort. Nestled on the Jurassic Coast, this historic village is roughly midway between Exmouth and Bournemouth. At first sight, it looks like a quiet English village full of 16th-century stone cottages and verdant hills, yet it has surprisingly memorable attractions. Abbotsbury is home to a world-renowned subtropical garden and the only controlled mute swan nursery in the world.

The village has a rich medieval history. Throughout the Middle Ages, Abbotsbury was dominated by the wealthy abbey. Today, only a few structures survive, including St. Catherine's Chapel and the abbey tithe barn. While history buffs have a lot of information to consume, foodies can sample the bites at a traditional pub and charming cafes.

Visitors can explore the lush greenery at the Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens, where plants have been cultivated since 1765. The gardens are not only gorgeous, but they're also unique, often feeling like a hidden jungle. Meanwhile, the Abbotsbury Swannery offers a storybook vibe, serving as a sanctuary for more than 600 mute swans. Unlike at a traditional zoo, the creatures roam freely here, and you can walk right up to them. If these activities tick all your boxes, Abbotsbury is an hour and 20 minutes' drive east of Exmouth and a little over an hour from Bournemouth. Driving directly from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) takes 2.5 hours. For accommodation, the East Farm House provides rooms in a historic 17th-century structure, while The Ilchester Arms offers a classic U.K. pub stay.