Between Exmouth And Bournemouth Is A Coastal Medieval Village With Local Eateries, Gorgeous Gardens, And Swans
Traveling eastward along the English Channel coast takes you from Cornwall through Devon to Dorset. While Bournemouth makes a fine final destination, a detour to Abbotsbury is well worth the effort. Nestled on the Jurassic Coast, this historic village is roughly midway between Exmouth and Bournemouth. At first sight, it looks like a quiet English village full of 16th-century stone cottages and verdant hills, yet it has surprisingly memorable attractions. Abbotsbury is home to a world-renowned subtropical garden and the only controlled mute swan nursery in the world.
The village has a rich medieval history. Throughout the Middle Ages, Abbotsbury was dominated by the wealthy abbey. Today, only a few structures survive, including St. Catherine's Chapel and the abbey tithe barn. While history buffs have a lot of information to consume, foodies can sample the bites at a traditional pub and charming cafes.
Visitors can explore the lush greenery at the Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens, where plants have been cultivated since 1765. The gardens are not only gorgeous, but they're also unique, often feeling like a hidden jungle. Meanwhile, the Abbotsbury Swannery offers a storybook vibe, serving as a sanctuary for more than 600 mute swans. Unlike at a traditional zoo, the creatures roam freely here, and you can walk right up to them. If these activities tick all your boxes, Abbotsbury is an hour and 20 minutes' drive east of Exmouth and a little over an hour from Bournemouth. Driving directly from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) takes 2.5 hours. For accommodation, the East Farm House provides rooms in a historic 17th-century structure, while The Ilchester Arms offers a classic U.K. pub stay.
Check out the eateries in Abbotsbury
Abbotsbury's food scene may be small, but you can still have a great experience at top-rated eateries. For instance, the dog-friendly Cherries Abbey Farm has a 4.6 rating on Google Maps and a rustic-chic interior that sets a cozy scene. Everything on the menu is made in-house with locally sourced ingredients. Head there in time for breakfast to try the veggie stack, which several patrons have recommended. You can enjoy your meal inside, or claim a spot in the outdoor seating area to soak in the countryside scenery.
If you've been reading up on unwritten rules of visiting a British pub — like the importance of buying rounds — you can put your knowledge to use at the Swan Inn. This dog-friendly pub is a local favorite, serving classic dishes like fish and chips, cottage pie, and baked potatoes. Weather permitting, get yourself a cold pint and sip on it at the beer garden outside. Dessert options like sticky toffee pudding get a lot of praise as well, so leave room for a sweet treat. As for the service, multiple people have praised the friendly, prompt staff.
Those staying at The Ilchester Arms can dine at the on-site restaurant. Here, you'll indulge in hearty British pub fare and comfort food, such as Sunday roast and sausage and mash. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a children's menu also available. In terms of atmosphere, one diner said: "The location was beautiful with gorgeous views, and the inside of the venue was clean and tasteful." Meanwhile, if you time your trip between March and October, you can pair your meal with seaside vistas at Chesil Beach Cafe. For more dining options, head to the nearby coastal town of West Bay, known for its fresh seafood.
Tour the Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens and Swannery
One of the highlights of an Abbotsbury getaway is the Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens. Spanning 30 acres, this attraction feels more like a jungle than a garden. Established in the 1800s by Elizabeth, the first Countess of Ilchester, the site began as a walled kitchen garden for the family's nearby castle and is now open to the public year-round. The gardens have grown to house more than 6,000 plant species and are best known worldwide for their camellias and magnolias. Thanks to the microclimate near the coast, rare plants are able to thrive outdoors.
Several specialized botanical spaces make up the Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens. Wandering the grounds, you'll come across the Australasian and South American Gardens, as well as the old orchard, hydrangea cascade, and bothy and fernery. Keep an eye out for the lily ponds and the Mediterranean banks, not too far from the sunken lawn. You'll also notice a few sculptures created by Brendon Murless. The rope bridge is another signature element, stretching for 118 feet — the view is extra colorful in May and June when candelabra primulas are in bloom.
If you purchase season tickets, you get access to the Abbotsbury Swannery, too, the only one of its kind in the world. Dating back to the 16th century, this historic sanctuary operates seasonally, closing every winter. Expect to watch and feed hundreds of swans and stroll along the paths that lead you to active nests and newly hatched cygnets — peak hatching season falls around May and June. Not only that, but there's also a swan-shaped willow maze and a kids' play area with interactive activities. For more unique destinations in southwest England, pay a visit to Cornwall's Eden Project, which boasts the world's largest indoor rainforest, about 2.5 hours away.