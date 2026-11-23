Forget Torch Lake, Michigan's Underrated Escape Near The Wisconsin Border Has Camping, Swimming, And Fishing
The turquoise blue-green waters of Torch Lake have their own unique siren's call. Its sandy shores and slick surface evoke a Caribbean paradise, sans the jellyfish and beachside crowds. Yet, it's in Michigan. The Great Lakes state lives up to its nickname, with another escape offering the same beachy paradise as Torch Lake in a more condensed package. Lake Antoine, in the state's Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border, is a sandy swimming escape with enough quality camping and fishing to make you forget about Torch Lake entirely.
The underrated escape lies in an oft-overlooked part of Michigan, what with so much aquatic fun elsewhere. Yet keen travelers know the Upper Peninsula's many hidden charms. Lake Antoine belongs in that roster of alternative destinations. Although it's a fun place to visit, you may find that it doesn't occupy more than a long weekend.
Swimming, fishing, and other amenities at Lake Antoine
While you may not find Lake Antoine on a list of Michigan's most beautiful lakes, travelers will find it shares many characteristics with the likes of Lakes Pontiac, Kalamazoo, and Leelanau, among others. Those looking for a day splashing in the water can take their swimming gear to the 750-acre blue gem. Its sandy beach makes it an ideal mid-summer escape. Keep an eye out for signs regarding swimming restrictions, as the lake is occasionally treated with herbicides to control exotic species. But even when you can't go for a dip, it's worth taking along your rod and reel.
The lake is home to largemouth and smallmouth bass, pike, crappie, and walleye, among others. Anglers will be hard-pressed to find an easy spot to cast a line, though, as the fishing pier is under repair. Whether or not they'll catch anything is another matter. If the denizens of social media are any indication, wandering anglers may have the lake to themselves. A lively online debate exists over whether to fish the lake and, if so, where. You're best off trying your own luck, if only for the sake of it. If you're fortunate enough to live within the area and own a vessel, take it along, as the lake has two boat landings as well as an area to launch kayaks.
Alongside water-based activities, the lake's park includes plenty to keep landlubbers busy. Basketball and volleyball courts are located near its center. Visitors can also play horseshoes, disc golf, or rent a bike.
The ins and outs of visiting Lake Antoine
If you're within driving distance of Lake Antoine, hop in your car and make it a day trip. Ditto if you're making a road trip on the Upper Peninsula and are looking for a relaxing detour. If you're farther out, you may find that the lake itself doesn't justify the hassle of booking a connecting flight to nearby Ford Airport.
Those hoping to stay a while longer can overnight in the lake's eponymous park during the summer. It includes 90 campsites — 33 of which have electric hookups, while the other 57 have water and electric. The warmer months may be the best time to visit the lake, depending on your plans, though there are other options. Travelers can also mix things up by overnighting in Kingsford City, which is a hidden gem for forest walks, lakeside escapes, and breezy golf days. With several options for accommodations, the 10-minute drive from the lake offers non-campers a place to stay. The lake is also an ideal stopover during a trip to Iron Mountain, a former mining city with waterfalls and ski slopes that's one of Michigan's most underrated outdoor escapes, which is only a seven-minute drive away.
If you're looking to swim, visit the lake during the summer, when temperatures are ideal. Otherwise, the lake has a busy, year-round calendar, so aim to overlap your visit with an annual event. If you can, stop by during Lights at the Lake every fall to enjoy holiday lights and decorations. Bear in mind winter sees temperatures stay at or below freezing for up to four months. Pack according to the weather and your plans.