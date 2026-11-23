While you may not find Lake Antoine on a list of Michigan's most beautiful lakes, travelers will find it shares many characteristics with the likes of Lakes Pontiac, Kalamazoo, and Leelanau, among others. Those looking for a day splashing in the water can take their swimming gear to the 750-acre blue gem. Its sandy beach makes it an ideal mid-summer escape. Keep an eye out for signs regarding swimming restrictions, as the lake is occasionally treated with herbicides to control exotic species. But even when you can't go for a dip, it's worth taking along your rod and reel.

The lake is home to largemouth and smallmouth bass, pike, crappie, and walleye, among others. Anglers will be hard-pressed to find an easy spot to cast a line, though, as the fishing pier is under repair. Whether or not they'll catch anything is another matter. If the denizens of social media are any indication, wandering anglers may have the lake to themselves. A lively online debate exists over whether to fish the lake and, if so, where. You're best off trying your own luck, if only for the sake of it. If you're fortunate enough to live within the area and own a vessel, take it along, as the lake has two boat landings as well as an area to launch kayaks.

Alongside water-based activities, the lake's park includes plenty to keep landlubbers busy. Basketball and volleyball courts are located near its center. Visitors can also play horseshoes, disc golf, or rent a bike.