Banjul is a hub of commerce between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gambia river, with a deep harbor capable of routing 700,000 tons of cargo on freighter ships annually. The city itself has nearly 24,000 residents according to World Population Review, while the urban area around it has nearly a half million inhabitants, comprising around eight ethnicities, as per the research company EBSCO. Its tapestry of cultures lends itself to an enticing variety of cuisine found around town including Lebanese, Dutch, and Turkish. But traditional treasures can be tasted, too, such the peanut and rice based dish, domoda, okra stew, and tapalapa bread.

Like the city, Banjul Beach lies betwixt the Atlantic and the river, its pale golden sands lapped by waves, with bars and restaurants within walking distance. Thompa 09 on Google Maps, says, "The most beautiful beach I have ever seen, big waves and a sun that shines all year round. Highly recommend visiting if you are in The Gambia. 10/10." Calm waters, local food vendors, and soft sand are found just west of Banjul at Cape Point Beach as well.

Banjul makes for an especially appealing getaway for U.K. travelers. Since both locales are in the same time zone, it means no jet lag or changing of watches for British visitors to Banjul. No matter your departure city, fly into Banjul International Airport (BJL). You may want to pre-arrange transportation through your accommodations or rent a car to avoid learning the nuances of Banjul's public transportation system, such as negotiating your destination and price ahead of time with taxis or getting lost on a bus route. Once there, you'll easily forget the Caribbean's tourist traps or Greece's ethereal islands when reveling in the balmy winter bliss of Banjul.