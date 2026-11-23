The World's Best Winter Destination For Warm Weather Isn't Greece Or The Caribbean
Like a safari jeep searching for elusive land animals, sometimes seeking sunshine and balmy temperatures in the winter months can prove challenging. One region has risen above others to emerge as the world's highest ranked winter destination for warm, sunny weather, according to luxury travel planners Bailey Robinson. And it's a bit off most traveler's regular radar. Banjul, the capital of the Republic of The Gambia on Africa's western coast, has been crowned the world's top destination for winter sun for 2026, surprisingly surpassing notably sun-drenched regions such as Barbados, Costa Rica, and Thailand.
Banjul's sparsely populated beaches, 8.5 hours of sunshine daily, minimal rainfall, and, for many visitors, the fact that English is the official language of The Gambia, caught the attention of Bailey Robinson's researchers. However, it wasn't Africa's only winter destination acclaim by the company. Mombasa in Kenya, Zanzibar in Tanzania, and Cape Town in South Africa also populated the top 10 list.
Balmy, blissful Banjul
After learning a bit about Banjul, it may be less surprising it topped the list. The Gambia, Africa's smallest mainland country, offers golden beaches, diverse wildlife, and plenty of sun. According to Weather Spark, between December and February Banjul in particular has temperatures that fluctuate between the 60s and 90s Fahrenheit daily, with a dry season that lasts for approximately nine months, between October and July. Aadding to its winter holiday appeal, only 0.3 millimeters of rain falls on average during these drier months, according to South Africa's travel directory, The GSA.
Cost is another reason the shores of western Africa appeal over Grecian coastlines. You can experience Greece on a $2,000 budget if you plan and bargain hunt diligently. But according to Travel Cost Calculator, you should set aside at least that much for a mid-range, seven-day trip to Mykonos while the same duration and comparable standard in Banjul will cost around $770. Head to Nassau in the Bahamas, meanwhile, and you can expect to spend at least $1,600 for a week in the Caribbean according to Travel Cost Calculator.
Banjul's culture and beautiful beaches
Banjul is a hub of commerce between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gambia river, with a deep harbor capable of routing 700,000 tons of cargo on freighter ships annually. The city itself has nearly 24,000 residents according to World Population Review, while the urban area around it has nearly a half million inhabitants, comprising around eight ethnicities, as per the research company EBSCO. Its tapestry of cultures lends itself to an enticing variety of cuisine found around town including Lebanese, Dutch, and Turkish. But traditional treasures can be tasted, too, such the peanut and rice based dish, domoda, okra stew, and tapalapa bread.
Like the city, Banjul Beach lies betwixt the Atlantic and the river, its pale golden sands lapped by waves, with bars and restaurants within walking distance. Thompa 09 on Google Maps, says, "The most beautiful beach I have ever seen, big waves and a sun that shines all year round. Highly recommend visiting if you are in The Gambia. 10/10." Calm waters, local food vendors, and soft sand are found just west of Banjul at Cape Point Beach as well.
Banjul makes for an especially appealing getaway for U.K. travelers. Since both locales are in the same time zone, it means no jet lag or changing of watches for British visitors to Banjul. No matter your departure city, fly into Banjul International Airport (BJL). You may want to pre-arrange transportation through your accommodations or rent a car to avoid learning the nuances of Banjul's public transportation system, such as negotiating your destination and price ahead of time with taxis or getting lost on a bus route. Once there, you'll easily forget the Caribbean's tourist traps or Greece's ethereal islands when reveling in the balmy winter bliss of Banjul.