10 Caribbean Tourist Traps That Are Actually Worth Visiting, According To Past Visitors
When travelers hear the phrase "tourist trap," it usually comes with a preconceived warning sign that flashes in their minds: It's going to be too expensive, too crowded, and too cliché. In reality, though, the reason landmarks and sites around the world become popular in the first place is that they are incredible and worth visiting. In fact, many of the Caribbean's most famous attractions are genuinely spectacular. From historic landmarks in Old San Juan to natural wonders like The Baths, these destinations offer experiences that can't be replicated anywhere else in the world. Writing them off as "tourist traps" often means missing out on checking things off your bucket list.
In this guide, we'll redefine what "touristy" actually means and prove that popular doesn't have to mean overrated. The key is knowing how to approach these locations. Sometimes, for instance, you need to arrive early in the morning to beat the crowds. In other cases, booking with a local guide can help you skip lines and lend a sense of authenticity to your visit. In still other cases, you simply need to find the off-the-beaten-path spots within a touristy-heavy location — like a side street café where the cruise ship crowds never wander. Let's dive in.
Nassau, Bahamas — Queen's Staircase
Disney Cruise Line's Caribbean itineraries frequently make port in Nassau (and my family loves Disney Cruise Line). For years, I considered Nassau — the Caribbean's ultimate boating destination — a "stay on the ship" port. After walking past the same jewelry shops and T-shirt stores a few times, I started taking advantage of extra opportunities to ride the AquaMouse. But last year, my dad convinced us to try something different that he had done on a cruise in the 1980s. He took us on a walk to the Queen's Staircase, and I'm so glad we did.
Hidden just a short walk from the port, the Queen's Staircase is popular for good reason. It's a breathtaking sight, with 66 steps carved directly into solid limestone in the late 1700s by enslaved people. Originally built to provide a protected route to Fort Fincastle, the walk to the staircase now makes you feel like you've stumbled onto an "Indiana Jones" set. Lush, jungle-like foliage makes this spot feel worlds away from Nassau's bustling main drag. Although the Queen's Staircase is well-known, it's just far enough from the main cruise ship port that many tourists don't venture over to it. We enjoyed minimal crowds during our visit. Just outside the staircase area, you'll find local restaurants and cafés, like the delicious Café Matisse, tucked away from Nassau's busiest streets.
Dunn's River Falls, Jamaica
From the moment you begin researching Dunn's River Falls in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, the consensus online is that it's wonderful but also crowded. With more than 20,000 reviews on Tripadvisor and a strong 4.4-star rating, it's clear that even with the heavy foot traffic, travelers still consider Dunn's River Falls to be one of the Caribbean's most iconic must-sees. After all, how often do you get the chance to literally climb up a waterfall? One Tripadvisor reviewer gushed, "This was a magical place to visit !! The beach at the bottom was breathtaking and the walk up it was just magical."
The falls, which are considered one of Jamaica's most beloved activities for visitors, are 180-feet high and cascade 600 feet down natural limestone terraces, creating pools and ledges perfect for climbing and swimming. It's important to note that this climb does involve slippery rocks, so it is crucial to be careful. Those who have done it recommend things like linking hands with others in your tour group and making sure you wear appropriate footwear. One past traveler found the climb to be moderately difficult in their late 20s. Timing your visit is key to making Dunn's River Falls feel less like a theme park attraction and more like the natural wonder it is. Go early in the morning before tour buses arrive, or book with a smaller guided group to avoid being swallowed up by crowds. Dunn's River Falls is a tourist magnet, but with smart planning, it's one that truly lives up to the hype. Few accessible sites offer such a thrilling experience, and this one is worth every careful step.
Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
There are a few Caribbean destinations photographed as often as Old San Juan. Its pastel Spanish colonial buildings, cobblestone streets, and dramatic El Morro fortress make it an instant Instagram favorite. Because scenes from San Juan often pop up on social media, some travelers dismiss it as "too touristy" or overdone. In reality, though, Old San Juan is a treasure for foodies, photographers, and history buffs alike. You just need to know where to look. Remnants of the city's incredible history are everywhere. There are churches dating back to the 1500s, plazas dotted with sculptures, and fortress walls that once protected the harbor from pirates, plus British and Dutch naval attacks. Old San Juan isn't just about history, though. It's also about flavor. Foodies rave about everything from mofongo stuffed with garlic shrimp to refreshing piragua (shaved ice) in the summer.
To really experience Old San Juan, you have to get away from the throngs of tourists on the main drag. In side streets and back alleys, you'll find cafés like Don Ruiz — a fourth-generation coffee roastery — and the beautiful Café Botánico. There are also speakeasy-style cocktail bars, including the stunning Scryer Rum Barrelhouse & Rooftop, and artisan shops where you can bring home authentic reminders of Puerto Rico. On a personal note, one of my favorite non-touristy spots here is the Hotel El Convento, a converted 17th-century Carmelite convent that played host to everyone from Truman Capote to Ernest Hemingway. Even if you're not staying overnight, it's worth a stop for a drink or tapas. Old San Juan is an amazing stop that genuinely rewards those who are willing to go beyond the Insta-perfect shots.
Stingray City, Grand Cayman
Right off the bat, Stingray City sounds like the definition of a gimmicky attraction. It's a bunch of people on holiday wading out into a shallow sandbar to play with stingrays, surrounded by boatloads of other tourists. Almost unbelievably, however, those who have done it almost universally agree that this is one of the most magical experiences in the Caribbean. With more than 7,000 Tripadvisor reviews and an astounding 4.8-star rating, Stingray City has earned a reputation as a must-do Caribbean excursion. One two-time Tripadvisor guest said, "The first time I went to Grand Cayman, I did this activity and I loved it so much, I returned with my family...the stingrays are so gentle." Guides typically encourage guests to feed and even lightly touch the stingrays, offering a rare chance to safely connect with creatures that usually remain elusive in open water dives. Some guests even get a "kiss" from these majestic creatures for good luck.
Yes, this is a popular excursion, and yes, it can be busy, but there are ways to beat the crowds. One past visitor suggested on Facebook to hire a private guide: "It's an absolute must! However, you can get a private boat to take you out and they will take you for the day at all the hotspots we did it last year and it was awesome. the man had a tent set up right at rum point parking lot." Another Facebook user said to avoid days when cruise ship passengers are taking their shore excursions. If you plan your visit to Stingray City right, you can avoid heavy crowds and find yourself standing in waist-deep Caribbean water with stingrays swirling around at every turn. This is a moment you'll remember for the rest of your life.
Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas
Few Caribbean attractions spark as much debate as Atlantis Paradise Island. The well-known pink resort celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023. For cruise passengers, it's often pitched as an expensive day pass when they make port in Nassau. For a fee, guests can gain one-day access to the water park, aquariums, and beaches. The cost, though — one Disney Cruise Line excursion costs $690 for a few hours in an Atlantis Coral Tower pool cabana — leads many travelers to write Atlantis off as an overpriced tourist trap. However, for those who've tried it, the story is often very different. While it's an expensive stay, it's described as being both magical and worth it.
Atlantis is more than a simple shore excursion. It's a world-class resort that many visitors find worthwhile as a standalone, multi-night vacation. Whether you choose to book an adults-only trip in the resort's luxurious enclave, The Cove, or travel with your kids, you're unlikely to run out of things to do. Blogger Erin Dittmer called Atlantis a "playground for all ages," and even dined at high-end Fish with her little ones. Popular attractions are the Aquaventure Water Park with a rapids river and over 20 swimming areas, the Leap of Faith waterslide that plunges into a shark-filled lagoon, and Dolphin Cay, where you can snorkel alongside pods of dolphins. As one Redditor summed up Atlantis, "It's iconic for a reason."
Magens Bay, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Frequently ranked on "best beaches" lists, Magens Bay is both a blessing and a challenge for St. Thomas visitors. Its powdery white sand, stunning turquoise water, and incredible natural scenery surrounding the bay make it one of the most picturesque spots in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is why it appears on numerous "must-see" Caribbean lists, including Cunard's. The downside of all this beauty? Magens Bay is almost always crowded, especially when cruise ships are in port. Carnival Cruise Line even offers its guests an entire guide to spending the day at Magens Bay.
The good news is that with a little planning, you can experience the beach without sitting shoulder to shoulder with other tourists. As you might expect, the easiest way to avoid crowds is to visit Magens Bay on a day when no cruise ships are stopping on St. Thomas. However, this is easier said than done, especially if you're a cruise ship passenger yourself. Should you find yourself in this situation, don't stop at the first section of sand you see. One Cruise Critic guest noted: "The most crowded area at Magens is near the restaurant/bathrooms/showers/taxi drop off. If you venture further down the beach, it will probably not be crowded in those areas." Another great option is to eschew the main beach in favor of Little Magens, an often sparsely populated area where you can experience Magens Bay in a relatively secluded fashion. Magens Bay undoubtedly draws crowds, but with smart timing and a willingness to travel off the beaten path, you can have the experience of a lifetime.
Harrison's Cave, Barbados
First referenced in 1795, Harrison's Cave has been one of Barbados's most famous natural wonders for over 200 years. The site was mapped by Ole Sorenson in 1974 and officially opened for tourism in 1981. Sometimes called the eighth wonder of the world, this 1.5-mile labyrinth takes travelers through a maze of large stalagmites, dramatic stalactites, and subterranean streams. The result is a jaw-dropping experience you won't soon forget. One Tripadvisor reviewer raved, "We did the cave hike. Amazing experience. Cannot recommend enough. A bit of an adventure that we'll remember for a long time. It's beautiful."
Some holidayers are quick to dismiss Harrison's Cave as too touristy because there is a tram ride that takes visitors through the chambers and because the site has added an adventure park with zip lines and an obstacle course. While the tram is unavoidable if you want to visit the cave system, booking the cave-only tour is a good way to remove yourself from other "touristy" activities on-site. Plus, visitors overwhelmingly agree it's worth the stop. On Google, Harrison's Cave maintains a 4.6-star rating with nearly 3,500 reviews. As one reviewer put it, "This is definitely worth a visit! We took the tram and spent an hour exploring the caves, which were truly breathtaking." Few Caribbean experiences offer the chance to journey into the heart of the earth, and the Harrison's Cave Eco-Adventure Park attraction — an underground park with otherworldly views — does just that.
The Pitons, St. Lucia
If there is a single landmark that defines St. Lucia, it's the twin volcanic peaks of Gros Piton and Petit Piton. Rising dramatically from the Caribbean Sea, this UNESCO World Heritage site appears on postcards, on prints, and tens of thousands of Instagram Reels. In short, the Pitons are undeniably touristy, but that absolutely doesn't mean the experience feels ordinary. In fact, these mountains are the epitome of "popular for a reason." For travelers willing to go beyond the most crowded photo stops and overlooks, there are ways to make your Pitons encounter feel unique. One of the most memorable options is to rent a catamaran, yacht, or guided sailboat tour. From the water, the scale of the mountains is breathtaking, and you won't be fighting throngs of people for views. Companies like Spencer Ambrose Tours combine Piton sailing with snorkeling, mud baths, and secluded beach stops, creating an even more private experience.
Another option for discerning travelers who are in St. Lucia for more than a cruise stop is to stay at Ladera Resort. This hotel, which uses the tagline "Be With the Pitons," is perched dramatically between Gros and Petit Piton. It is the only hotel in the mountains. With 37 open-air suites and villas, each with a private pool and direct view of the peaks, it's hard to imagine a more iconic Caribbean vista.
The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
The Baths on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands are a natural wonder, featuring a maze of massive granite boulders —some the size of small houses —that form grottoes, tunnels, and hidden tidal pools. The scene here is otherworldly, with some visitors comparing it to stepping onto a fantasy film set. Because of its one-of-a-kind beauty, The Baths is one of the most popular attractions in the BVI, which unsurprisingly means it can get very crowded, especially when multiple cruise ships are docked nearby. Travelers consistently recommend two strategies for experiencing this natural wonder with fewer people. The first is to arrive early in the morning, especially if you are staying on the island and can beat the cruise ship crowds. The second is to plan a trip during the off-peak season (typically late April through early December), when visitor numbers are lower overall.
In short, The Baths are busy — but they're busy for a reason. For the most private experience possible, consider booking a yacht charter solely for your travel party. Epic Yacht Charters, for instance, offers customizable itineraries and encourages guests to ask their crew about the best way to visit The Baths. One Tripadvisor reviewer who did a British Virgin Islands sailing trip with the company raved, "Everything about our trip was great! From the daily stops to the 5-star meals, there isn't a thing we would change. During our week we hit all the major spots."
Chankanaab Adventure Beach Park, Cozumel, Mexico
By design, Chankanaab Adventure Beach Park in Cozumel is a tourist attraction. It was specifically created to package multiple Mexico travel experiences into one convenient stop. Despite its touristy setup, the reviews of this location are overwhelmingly positive, especially for cruisers looking to maximize their time in port. Chankanaab maintains a 4.5-star rating across over 5,800 Google reviews and has 4.3 stars with over 5,300 Tripadvisor reviews. One recent Google visitor shared, "There is so much to do from shopping, encounters with dolphins or manatee, a sea lion show to watch, spend some time at the beach and lunch...We have been at this location a few different times and have tried different things each time."
What makes Chankanaab stand out is its variety. At this single park, you can go snorkeling at one of the best islands for beginner snorkelers, experience a dolphin encounter, meander through beautiful botanical gardens, and explore replicas of ancient Mayan statues. Straight Away Travel wrote, "I highly recommend this experience for all ages and families, as there is something for everyone to enjoy. It is an excellent way to spend a beautiful day in Cozumel." There are various ticket packages, many of which include lunch and a margarita for those of legal drinking age. While Chankanaab Adventure Beach Park is not a hidden gem, it is an efficient, enjoyable way to get a taste of Cozumel's offerings, particularly if you have limited time in Mexico. If you plan to stay longer than one day, consider booking at the island's largest beach club, the family-friendly Playa Mia Grand Park Beach.
Methodology
To create this guide, I began with a list of popular Caribbean tourist attractions that are often dismissed as "tourist traps" by seasoned travelers. Many are landmarks, beaches, and historic sites that often show up on "must-see" lists but lead to skepticism due to crowds or commercialization. I took 10 spots and evaluated why they are worth visiting and how to experience them in a less touristy fashion. In some cases, I drew from firsthand experiences (The Queen's Staircase and Old San Juan). For destinations I haven't personally visited, I relied on reviews from other travelers, blogs, and high-authority sources such as Tripadvisor and Google.