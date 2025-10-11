10 Caribbean Tourist Traps That Are Actually Worth Visiting, According To Past Visitors

When travelers hear the phrase "tourist trap," it usually comes with a preconceived warning sign that flashes in their minds: It's going to be too expensive, too crowded, and too cliché. In reality, though, the reason landmarks and sites around the world become popular in the first place is that they are incredible and worth visiting. In fact, many of the Caribbean's most famous attractions are genuinely spectacular. From historic landmarks in Old San Juan to natural wonders like The Baths, these destinations offer experiences that can't be replicated anywhere else in the world. Writing them off as "tourist traps" often means missing out on checking things off your bucket list.

In this guide, we'll redefine what "touristy" actually means and prove that popular doesn't have to mean overrated. The key is knowing how to approach these locations. Sometimes, for instance, you need to arrive early in the morning to beat the crowds. In other cases, booking with a local guide can help you skip lines and lend a sense of authenticity to your visit. In still other cases, you simply need to find the off-the-beaten-path spots within a touristy-heavy location — like a side street café where the cruise ship crowds never wander. Let's dive in.