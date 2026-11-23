Exploring the Everglades doesn't mean having to paddle in waterways or trek through wetlands. At Everglades National Park in southern Florida, the Anhinga Trail offers a memorable way to experience the region's scenic landscape and remarkable wildlife. This short 0.8-mile roundtrip trail combines a paved walking path with an elevated wooden boardwalk over a freshwater slough and through a sawgrass marsh. The self-guided trail is wheelchair- and stroller-accessible, offering a close look at the unique ecosystem of the Everglades without having to venture far from the parking lot.

The Anhinga Trail is a short 4 miles from the Everglades National Park main entrance near the city of Homestead. The accessibility of the trail combined with its short length makes it an appealing option for families or visitors with limited mobility. The trailhead starts at the Royal Palm Visitor Center, which offers even more for visitors to do from the same parking lot.

Its biggest draw is the boardwalk section that takes visitors over the shallow water and into surrounding vegetation, offering prime wildlife viewing opportunities. Look for alligators, turtles, and the trail's namesake anhingas, also called a "snake bird" for the way it swims through the water with only its head poking above the surface. Thanks to its abundant wildlife, this is one of the park's most popular trails, which, along with the scenic vistas, makes it a top pick on our list of the 10 most scenic trails in Everglades National Park.