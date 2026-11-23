The Wildlife-Rich And Easy-To-Walk Boardwalk On The Anhinga Trail
Exploring the Everglades doesn't mean having to paddle in waterways or trek through wetlands. At Everglades National Park in southern Florida, the Anhinga Trail offers a memorable way to experience the region's scenic landscape and remarkable wildlife. This short 0.8-mile roundtrip trail combines a paved walking path with an elevated wooden boardwalk over a freshwater slough and through a sawgrass marsh. The self-guided trail is wheelchair- and stroller-accessible, offering a close look at the unique ecosystem of the Everglades without having to venture far from the parking lot.
The Anhinga Trail is a short 4 miles from the Everglades National Park main entrance near the city of Homestead. The accessibility of the trail combined with its short length makes it an appealing option for families or visitors with limited mobility. The trailhead starts at the Royal Palm Visitor Center, which offers even more for visitors to do from the same parking lot.
Its biggest draw is the boardwalk section that takes visitors over the shallow water and into surrounding vegetation, offering prime wildlife viewing opportunities. Look for alligators, turtles, and the trail's namesake anhingas, also called a "snake bird" for the way it swims through the water with only its head poking above the surface. Thanks to its abundant wildlife, this is one of the park's most popular trails, which, along with the scenic vistas, makes it a top pick on our list of the 10 most scenic trails in Everglades National Park.
Tips for the best wildlife sightings on the Anhinga Trail
Though the Anhinga Trail is open year-round, there are two very distinct seasons in the Everglades. The freshwater marshes and sloughs in the Everglades National Park experience seasonal flooding and drought, which can make a noticeable difference in what you see. During the dry season (usually December to April), receding water concentrates fish, birds, and alligators into smaller pools; as a result, wildlife viewing is also condensed into these areas. These months bring many migrating birds to the habitat, along with their predators. The dry season is the busiest time in the park due to the wildlife viewing opportunities. Plus, in the wet season (typically May to November), the rain results in mosquitoes, alongside higher temperatures and humidity. For visitors planning a trip, see our unwritten rules to know before visiting this national park.
Alligators are among one of the biggest draws on the Anhinga Trail and throughout Everglades National Park. The shallow freshwater slough here provides an ideal habitat for these predators, who feed on fish, turtles, snakes, small mammals, and birds within this ecosystem. While seeing an alligator at close range can be exciting, remember to keep a distance of at least 15 feet and stay alert when near the water. In addition to possible anhinga sightings, birders can also try to spot herons, ibis, cormorants, and purple gallinules, along with many other species of birds. The Anhinga Trail makes a particularly great location for close-up bird sightings.
No matter the season, when seeking out wildlife, an early morning visit is a good tip for avoiding crowds and beating the heat. Check the forecast before heading out, and bring water, sunscreen, and insect repellent. For another scenic boardwalk experience in southern Florida, the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary offers more bird and wildlife viewing opportunities.