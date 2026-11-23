Travelers who enjoy stepping back into the medieval era should consider planning a trip to Germany. Dotted with more than 20,000 ancient fortresses, from elegant palaces to medieval ruins, history buffs will find plenty of excitement all around old Deutschland. Most tourists head to Munich or Berlin, but anyone craving a destination a little more out of the way should spend some time in Bad Wimpfen, a truly ancient town that looks like a snapshot of the Middle Ages. Fear not though — the addition of "bad" in the town's name isn't any indication of negative character. Rather, "bad" in German can be translated as "spa" in English, and Bad Wimpfen emerged from its medieval origins into a spa getaway between the 19th century and 20th century.

Tucked in a gentle valley along the bends of the Neckar River, the medieval Wimpfen was built atop what was once a Roman fortress, which itself had originally been a Celtic settlement dating all the way back to about 450 B.C. Then, in the 12th century, the formidable Emperor Frederick Barbarossa established an imperial palace, or Kaiserpfalz, which still forms the core of Wimpfen's old town even today. Spread across a gentle slope, the old town is a charming maze of narrow, cobblestone alleyways crowded with half-timbered cottages. Rising above the rooftops are the pointed turrets of the Blue Tower, which keeps watch over town just as it did centuries ago.

While history buffs are basking in the medieval atmosphere, more casual sightseers can wander the old town to explore the quaint boutiques. Foodies will also find an array of local eateries all around, offering traditional German fare and more international flavors. Wimpfen is roughly an hour from Stuttgart by train and bus, making it an ideal day-trip destination for medieval time travel.