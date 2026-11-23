An Hour From Stuttgart Is Germany's Riverfront Getaway With Tasty Eats, Shops, And Medieval Charm
Travelers who enjoy stepping back into the medieval era should consider planning a trip to Germany. Dotted with more than 20,000 ancient fortresses, from elegant palaces to medieval ruins, history buffs will find plenty of excitement all around old Deutschland. Most tourists head to Munich or Berlin, but anyone craving a destination a little more out of the way should spend some time in Bad Wimpfen, a truly ancient town that looks like a snapshot of the Middle Ages. Fear not though — the addition of "bad" in the town's name isn't any indication of negative character. Rather, "bad" in German can be translated as "spa" in English, and Bad Wimpfen emerged from its medieval origins into a spa getaway between the 19th century and 20th century.
Tucked in a gentle valley along the bends of the Neckar River, the medieval Wimpfen was built atop what was once a Roman fortress, which itself had originally been a Celtic settlement dating all the way back to about 450 B.C. Then, in the 12th century, the formidable Emperor Frederick Barbarossa established an imperial palace, or Kaiserpfalz, which still forms the core of Wimpfen's old town even today. Spread across a gentle slope, the old town is a charming maze of narrow, cobblestone alleyways crowded with half-timbered cottages. Rising above the rooftops are the pointed turrets of the Blue Tower, which keeps watch over town just as it did centuries ago.
While history buffs are basking in the medieval atmosphere, more casual sightseers can wander the old town to explore the quaint boutiques. Foodies will also find an array of local eateries all around, offering traditional German fare and more international flavors. Wimpfen is roughly an hour from Stuttgart by train and bus, making it an ideal day-trip destination for medieval time travel.
Explore the medieval landmarks around Wimpfen, Germany
With so many winding alleys crisscrossing Wimpfen's old town, it might be hard to decide where to go first. Start at the Hauptstraße, the wide cobblestone lane flanked by streetside cafes and half-timbered facades painted in pastel hues. As you keep walking, the Hauptstraße eventually merges into the Salzgasse, which leads up the hill to the cobblestone marketplace. In pride of place near here is the Blue Tower, a rugged stone edifice which once formed part of the imperial palace. Climb up to the top of the tower to enjoy panoramic views of the Neckar River winding through the countryside meadows down below. During the festive season, the medieval facades are aglow with fairy lights as stalls are set up for the Old German Christmas Market, a tradition that dates back to the 15th century.
Just beyond the Blue Tower is the Steinhaus History Museum, tucked within an immense stone manor with a crow-stepped roof. The manor was built back in the 12th century. The museum's exhibits are displayed amidst vast rooms with stone walls and beamed roofs, adding a medieval touch to the atmosphere. Carved statues, stone tools, and clay pottery tell the story of Wimpfen's ancient past. The museum is open from Easter until October.
Meanwhile, back on the Hauptstraße and down the hill is the Tourist Information Center, an imposing half-timbered mansion. Here, history buffs and keen walkers alike can book a spot on the "Where Emperors and Kings Held Court" walking tour, led by a guide dressed in medieval garb. The tour only runs on Sundays. To find more scenic views along the Neckar River, just over an hour away by train is Heidelberg, an enchanting and internationally renowned college town overlooked by tourists.
Shops and local eateries in Wimpfen, England
Aside from medieval charm, the old town is also dotted with local shops to browse for souvenirs. On the Hauptstraße is Veronika Prinz Boutique, a gift shop filled with a wide range of goodies. Bookworms can pick out stylish notebooks with patterned covers or wooden bookmarks, while anyone who enjoys playing card games will find card decks printed with themes like Agatha Christie characters and Vincent Van Gogh's paintings. The shop also stocks plushies and dolls, along with puzzles. Also on the Hauptstraße, about a 5-minute walk away, is Beads & Art, a local jewelry shop. Head inside for peek at the array of necklaces, which have all been handmade from pearls, glass beads, and colorful stones.
When hunger strikes, Wimpfen's old town offers all kinds of tasty flavors to choose from. For hearty traditional German fare amidst a medieval setting, stop at Kräuterweible just around the corner from the Hauptstraße. Highly-rated on Google, the half-timbered facade welcomes hungry guests into rustic interiors with beamed ceilings and wooden furnishings. "Very good roast chicken and potato salad," says a previous customer. The menu also includes pork schnitzel and goulash, along with cold platters like Black Forest ham and homemade sausage.
Also highly-rated on Google is the Anna Blume Café, where diners can sit amidst the cozy interiors or grab a table in the courtyard with views of the surrounding half-timbered cottages. Tuck into salads and cold cuts, along with cakes and coffee. Next, add more stops to your German vacation itinerary with a trip to Ulm, which boasts historic churches, Danube River views, and vibrant culture. You could also take the train over to Wiesbaden, one of the best spa towns in Germany for mineral springs, mountain views, and relaxation.