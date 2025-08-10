The Best Spa Towns In Germany For Mineral Springs, Mountain Views, And Relaxation, According To Travel Bloggers

When looking at a map of Germany, you might notice many cities with the word "bad" in their name. It translates to "bath" or "spa," and it indicates a spa town in Germany. There are over 350 of these towns (and even more resorts) in the country, many of them having existed since ancient Roman times, when soldiers would bathe in mineral waters to recover after battle. Spa towns have served an important part of Germany's wellness culture — designated spa towns have to meet water and air regulations to hold the title, and they're often renowned for their particularly rejuvenating mineral water and grand spa facilities.

Today, spa towns are some of the best destinations you can't skip on a trip to Germany. These towns are designed to cater to spa-goers, with facilities that include pools and saunas, wellness resorts, and even bathing temples. Many still visit these spa towns for their original draw — to tap into the curative potential of their waters. In fact, Germany's public health insurance can include coverage for spa treatments under certain conditions. But there's a special social and cultural purpose the spa towns serve, too. They're places for meeting with friends, unwinding together, and relishing in views of surrounding nature. Shame about the body is released here, where it's not uncommon to find strict rules defining sauna areas as towel-only. Germany embraces comfort with nudity (there are even designated zones around Munich where you can get naked legally).

With so many spa towns to choose from (and so many warm baths), these are a few that stand out above all and have earned the praises of top travel experts. They're full of history, provide the best spa treatment resources, and are simply beautiful settings to relax in between sightseeing adventures.