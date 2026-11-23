Oregon has over 1,400 lakes, plus many smaller unnamed alpine ponds tucked away in the backcountry. Crater and Trillium lakes are always in the spotlight, even making Tripadvisor's list of the state's best bodies of water. After all, one is America's deepest lake, and the other has the breathtaking reflections of Mt. Hood on its surface. That kind of scenery has its drawbacks, though ... large crowds. When you need a simple spot to unwind, hook trout in the afternoon, and sleep steps from the water, say goodbye to Crater Lake and so long to Trillium Lake. Head to Magone Lake in east-central Oregon instead.

You can find Magone Lake tucked away inside Malheur National Forest, a sprawling woodland brimming with scenic lakes and miles of hiking trails. It sits at 5,000 feet above sea level in the forest's Blue Mountain Ranger District. The alpine lake was formed in the 1800s, and — according to Atlas of Oregon Lakes — it got its name from Major John W. Magone, a local who was known for stocking it with trout. Today, that population is still thriving, and it attracts anglers from all around seeking a peaceful fishing spot.

Spanning roughly 50 acres, this mountain lake is not the biggest, but its alpine scenery is especially pretty, surrounded by white fir and ponderosa pine woodlands. But what makes it shine is its calm waters. Past guests often leave glowing remarks about this oasis, with some calling it beautiful and tranquil, while others describe the water as clear and clean. It's truly a lovely escape where locals come to swim and create summertime memories. Since the lake is within 30 miles of John Day and Prairie City, it's a convenient spot to visit or stay when traveling through Grant County, Oregon.