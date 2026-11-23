Goodbye Crater Lake, So Long Trillium Lake: This Scenic Mountain Escape Has Fishing, Camping, And Clear Waters
Oregon has over 1,400 lakes, plus many smaller unnamed alpine ponds tucked away in the backcountry. Crater and Trillium lakes are always in the spotlight, even making Tripadvisor's list of the state's best bodies of water. After all, one is America's deepest lake, and the other has the breathtaking reflections of Mt. Hood on its surface. That kind of scenery has its drawbacks, though ... large crowds. When you need a simple spot to unwind, hook trout in the afternoon, and sleep steps from the water, say goodbye to Crater Lake and so long to Trillium Lake. Head to Magone Lake in east-central Oregon instead.
You can find Magone Lake tucked away inside Malheur National Forest, a sprawling woodland brimming with scenic lakes and miles of hiking trails. It sits at 5,000 feet above sea level in the forest's Blue Mountain Ranger District. The alpine lake was formed in the 1800s, and — according to Atlas of Oregon Lakes — it got its name from Major John W. Magone, a local who was known for stocking it with trout. Today, that population is still thriving, and it attracts anglers from all around seeking a peaceful fishing spot.
Spanning roughly 50 acres, this mountain lake is not the biggest, but its alpine scenery is especially pretty, surrounded by white fir and ponderosa pine woodlands. But what makes it shine is its calm waters. Past guests often leave glowing remarks about this oasis, with some calling it beautiful and tranquil, while others describe the water as clear and clean. It's truly a lovely escape where locals come to swim and create summertime memories. Since the lake is within 30 miles of John Day and Prairie City, it's a convenient spot to visit or stay when traveling through Grant County, Oregon.
Spend the day trout fishing at Magone Lake, then settle in by a campfire
Similar to Sparks Lake, a stunning alpine escape between Bend and Eugene, fishing is one of Magone Lake's biggest appeals. And rightfully so, because visitors can hook several trout in one day. A recent guest mentioned catching 10 rainbow trout while fishing from a boat. Although rainbow trout are the most popular species here, anglers might also catch eastern brook or reel in a random kokanee, too. Casual fishers can cast a line from the pier or shallow edges, while seasoned anglers can head out to deeper fishing holes, some plunging up to 100 feet. A boat ramp makes it easy to get on the water using a kayak, canoe, paddle board, or a motorized boat of up to 10 horsepower.
Camping is another way to experience the lake. Magone Lake's Campground is quite rustic with basic amenities, but that's part of its charm. Campers enjoy its simplicity, with one saying that he "was able to just sit and vibe next to a peaceful fire and enjoy the night with my youngest son. This is the simple kind of campground where memories are made." The budget-friendly sites are $13 per night, plus the $6.50 vehicle fee. No advance reservations are needed; just download the Recreation.gov mobile app, pay, and choose your own spot, which are first-come, first-served.
Pick from 21 spots, 18 of which can accommodate both RVs and tents; the other three are strictly for pitching a tent. The non-electric sites offer grills, fire pits, picnic tables, and basic vault toilets. Water is only provided in the warmer months, so if you visit in the winter, bring all the water that you will need. The best part? After a night of rest, take the short stroll to the water's edge to enjoy your morning coffee with a view. While in Grant County, consider exploring the wild and scenic rivers and mountain wilderness in Prairie City before heading off to your next destination.