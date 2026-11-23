Clevelanders are spoiled for choice when it comes to places to enjoy the outdoors. Along with the over 25,000 acres of parkland in the Cleveland Metroparks system, downtown Cleveland is less than 30 miles north of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio's only national park, opening up another 33,000 acres of natural landscapes to explore. There are more under-the-radar spots to get immersed in nature near Cleveland, too, like The Rookery, a 594-acre park with trails following former railroad tracks along the Chagrin River in Geauga County.

The Rookery is about 30 miles east of downtown Cleveland in Munson Township. Winter sports lovers know Chesterland as the location of the Alpine Valley Ski Resort, where skiers and snowboarders have their choice of nine trails down the snowy slopes. Nature lovers can explore a different kind of trail at The Rookery, where the 2.2 miles of wooded hiking paths offer a scenic place to stroll in any season (or a place to cross-country ski in the winter). These trails are open daily all year, and while there's no overnight camping, the park has long hours, from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., so you can hike here almost any time.

This area hasn't always been a nature preserve. Well before The Rookery opened in 1997, it was a junction for the Cleveland & Eastern Traction Company's interurban railroad that connected Geauga County to Cleveland. A portion of that railroad line is now the 1.5-mile out-and-back Interurban Trail, a flat and well-shaded path for taking in wetland views that has a charming covered pedestrian bridge. You can also spot wildlife from the observation deck overlooking the marsh, which is off the shorter Woodcock Trail loop. This combination of nature views and unique history is what makes The Rookery such an intriguing destination.