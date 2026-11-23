Under An Hour From Downtown Cleveland Is A Scenic Park With Herons, A Cozy Lodge, And Wetland Trails
Clevelanders are spoiled for choice when it comes to places to enjoy the outdoors. Along with the over 25,000 acres of parkland in the Cleveland Metroparks system, downtown Cleveland is less than 30 miles north of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio's only national park, opening up another 33,000 acres of natural landscapes to explore. There are more under-the-radar spots to get immersed in nature near Cleveland, too, like The Rookery, a 594-acre park with trails following former railroad tracks along the Chagrin River in Geauga County.
The Rookery is about 30 miles east of downtown Cleveland in Munson Township. Winter sports lovers know Chesterland as the location of the Alpine Valley Ski Resort, where skiers and snowboarders have their choice of nine trails down the snowy slopes. Nature lovers can explore a different kind of trail at The Rookery, where the 2.2 miles of wooded hiking paths offer a scenic place to stroll in any season (or a place to cross-country ski in the winter). These trails are open daily all year, and while there's no overnight camping, the park has long hours, from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., so you can hike here almost any time.
This area hasn't always been a nature preserve. Well before The Rookery opened in 1997, it was a junction for the Cleveland & Eastern Traction Company's interurban railroad that connected Geauga County to Cleveland. A portion of that railroad line is now the 1.5-mile out-and-back Interurban Trail, a flat and well-shaded path for taking in wetland views that has a charming covered pedestrian bridge. You can also spot wildlife from the observation deck overlooking the marsh, which is off the shorter Woodcock Trail loop. This combination of nature views and unique history is what makes The Rookery such an intriguing destination.
The Rookery's birds and other wildlife
If you're wondering what kind of wildlife you can see at The Rookery, one answer is right in the name. It's an established Great Blue Heron rookery that has included more than 150 active nests over its 60-year existence. Visitors can only tour the colony during designated programs to avoid disturbing the nesting birds, but you can see Great Blue Herons elsewhere in the wetland around the Chagrin River. Visitors may also spot other wildlife, including Green Herons.
Birders can add other species to their life lists at The Rookery, too. Its mix of forest, brushland, and marshes provides a habitat for songbirds, woodpeckers, and birds of prey. The park's woods provide habitat for a variety of songbirds, including Scarlet Tanagers and Blue-headed Vireos, which stick around through the summer. If you want some help spotting them, the Blackbrook Audubon Society leads free bird walks on the fourth Sunday of each month for birders of all experience levels. These typically happen at The Rookery but sometimes shift to other preserves, so check their website to see where the next walk will take place.
While The Rookery is named for its birds, marsh-loving mammals like otters, muskrats, minks, and beavers also call it home. These critters are best spotted near the water at dawn or dusk. The park holds occasional Marsh Mammal Viewing events that include an evening stakeout in areas they frequent. You can see similar wildlife at other parks nearby, like at Beaver Pond off the wildflower-lined Club Moss Trail at Eagle Creek or the idyllic underrated gem of Beartown Lakes Reservation.
Landmarks and history at The Rookery
Both of The Rookery's trails can be accessed from the main parking area, where there are a few other facilities for visitors. The largest is the Great Blue Heron Lodge, a rustic wood-walled space with a wood-burning fireplace inside and a charcoal grill outside. The lodge can be reserved year-round for an affordable per-day fee ($75 for out-of-county visitors at the time of writing). In terms of creature comforts, it has electricity and heat in the winter but no indoor plumbing. There are restrooms nearby, though, and a faucet outside that's turned on from May through October.
If you prefer an outdoor picnic spot, the Silo Picnic Area has tables and grills in the shadow of the namesake white silo near the lodge. Families with kids can also take advantage of the playground or play games in the open grassy areas near the parking lots. Make sure to check for movement in the silo while you're there, since a past visitor reported that owls occasionally inhabit it.
The Cleveland area is rich in railroad history, home to landmarks like the picturesque Porter Creek Bridge ruins. While no remnants from the old trolley line remain in The Rookery, you can still learn about this past on the Interurban Trail from the interpretive signs that are posted along it. About halfway down the trail, you'll come to The Junction, which was a wye in the tracks when the train was operational. Today, a reconstructed railroad junction structure marks the spot, with signs inside that explain the railroad's history.