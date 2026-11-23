Forget The Grand Canyon, Visit This Hidden Escape In The Western Region With Rock Arches And Canyon Views
The Western United States is home to some of the most dramatic canyon landscapes in the world, but not all of them come with the Grand Canyon crowds. Tucked inside Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah, Arch Canyon is a 12-mile-long red sandstone wonderland with natural arches and ancient cultural sites accessible to hikers and off-road vehicles.
Arch Canyon is set apart from other rock formations in Southeastern Utah for its narrow passages, sandstone formations, dramatic rock walls, and dangling gardens. The canyon crosses two different public land management areas. Most of the landscape is managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), while the upper five miles fall within the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Although the rocks are the canyon's primary characteristic, the landscape is anything but barren. Along the canyon floor, the creek supports pockets of vegetation in the otherwise arid landscape.
The closest major airport to Arch Canyon is Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about 340 miles from Bears Ears National Monument. The nearby town of Blanding is a recommended base for exploring the canyon — it's an off-the-tourist-trail city brimming with red rock canyons, nearby national monuments, and dinosaurs. Visitors could also stay in Monticello, a scenic city with an underrated lake and mountain views.
Exploring Arch Canyon's landscapes
Park rangers recommend allowing two to three days for a full canyon hike, according to the BLM website. Following the Hotel Rock Trail is a fantastic way to take in these canyon views by mountain biking, hiking, and motorcycling. The arch canyon overlook in the middle of the trail is one of the most scenic spots to take in the arch-clad landscape. Other key arches in the canyon include Angle Arch and Cathedral Arch.
Canyon views are endless in Arch Canyon, whether you choose to hike, climb, or go off-roading. The off-road path winds along the canyon bottom, crossing the creek repeatedly as it passes beneath towering sandstone canyon cliffs. Do not attempt this path without a high-clearance vehicle, as flooding and rocky conditions can often present obstacles that are difficult even for OHVs. Another excellent site for expansive canyon views can be found next door at the Newspaper Rock historic site — a stunning sandstone monolith with millennia-old art located in Bears Ears National Monument.
The Grand Canyon may be one of the country's most recognizable wonders, but Arch Canyon is an opportunity to experience the Southwest's immense cavernous landscapes in a more hidden environment packed with cultural relevance. Ancient Pueblo artifacts can be found near the Arch Canyon Interpretive Site, and other historic sites can be found all across the canyon and surrounding Bears Ears National Monument. Staying on established routes and maintaining respect for these sites is paramount to spending time in Bears Ears.