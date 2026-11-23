The Western United States is home to some of the most dramatic canyon landscapes in the world, but not all of them come with the Grand Canyon crowds. Tucked inside Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah, Arch Canyon is a 12-mile-long red sandstone wonderland with natural arches and ancient cultural sites accessible to hikers and off-road vehicles.

Arch Canyon is set apart from other rock formations in Southeastern Utah for its narrow passages, sandstone formations, dramatic rock walls, and dangling gardens. The canyon crosses two different public land management areas. Most of the landscape is managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), while the upper five miles fall within the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Although the rocks are the canyon's primary characteristic, the landscape is anything but barren. Along the canyon floor, the creek supports pockets of vegetation in the otherwise arid landscape.

The closest major airport to Arch Canyon is Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about 340 miles from Bears Ears National Monument. The nearby town of Blanding is a recommended base for exploring the canyon — it's an off-the-tourist-trail city brimming with red rock canyons, nearby national monuments, and dinosaurs. Visitors could also stay in Monticello, a scenic city with an underrated lake and mountain views.