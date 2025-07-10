Utah's Unique Off-The-Tourist-Trail City Brims With Red Rock Canyons, Nearby National Monuments, And Dinosaurs

Few places are as naturally equipped to attract visitors as Utah. Gifted with five mighty national parks that can all be visited in one road trip, Utah draws upwards of fifteen million tourists a year to its canyons, deserts, and alpine peaks. But with headline destinations like Zion National Park and popular cities like Salt Lake City, dodging crowds can be tough. The small town of Blanding could be the answer. This off-the-tourist-trail city's red rock canyons, Jurassic roots, and national monuments make it an epic Utah detour.

Nestled in Utah's southeastern corner, Blanding is an ideal base for exploration. With just over 3,000 inhabitants, it's a small town that functions primarily as a gateway to some of the region's best monuments. But the city itself boasts more than enough to warrant an extended stay. From its dinosaur and indigenous peoples museums to prehistoric ruins and stunning scenery, it makes a unique alternative to the nearby go-to city of Moab or even Bluff.

On paper, Blanding's history reaches back to 1897, when two Mormon brothers set out from nearby Bluff to scope out locations for a new settlement. By 1905, the foundations of Blanding — then named Grayson after the wife of the town founder, Joseph Lyman — were built. In reality, the area was inhabited as far back as 600 A.D. by the Anasazi, and used later by the Navajo and Utes. The remains of some of these villages can still be visited. Jumping back 150 million years, the area was a hotbed for locals of a different kind — the dinosaurs.