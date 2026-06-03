Utah's Wildly Underrated Historic Monument Is A Stunning Sandstone Monolith With Millennia-Old Art

Long before the World Wide Web or the printing press made sharing stories a matter of pushing a button or lever, the landscape itself served as a canvas for the first storytellers. From the famed Lascaux Caves in France to lesser-known cliff faces, humans have illustrated and etched their lived experiences in stone for eons. One petroglyph site that has remained relatively undiscovered by tourists is Newspaper Rock State Historical Monument, about an hour south of Moab, Utah.

From the moment you see the 200-square-foot sandstone canvas, you'll understand how this monument got its name. A collection of over 650 animals, human figures, footprints, and patterns is etched into a giant sandstone rock face. While some of the art looks like it could have been carved yesterday, some of the petroglyphs date back 1,500 years. "The older art is attributed to the Basketmaker and Ancestral Puebloan people who inhabited this region from approximately 500 B.C. to 1350 A.D. The more recent petroglyphs (lighter in color) are attributed to the Ute people who still live in the Four Corners area," reads the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) website.

As one of the most photographed petroglyph collections in the U.S., you've likely seen pictures of the main panel. Despite its beauty, many visitors pass by Newspaper Rock on their way to the more famous buttes at Canyonlands National Park. For comparison, the national park boasts 9,100 Google Reviews, while Newspaper Rock has collected just over 1,000.