One of the Brittany Peninsula's most charming destinations is the unassuming town of Benodet, which juts into the Bay of Biscay at the mouth of the River Odet. Located in Finistère, the westernmost corner of rural Brittany, this little hamlet offers a sprawling stretch of glistening sand, lapping waves, and world-class seafood.

Benodet's historic significance began in the early 20th century, when France's wealthy class started heading to the sea and buying oceanside villas. Boating transformed from a means to survive to an upper-class pastime, and today, the port city is as much a town of seafaring significance as it is a bustling summer resort with fresh Atlantic seafood and breathtaking views of the sea and river. Benodet is strategically positioned just a 20-minute drive from Quimper, one of Brittany's cultural hubs. It's also a fantastic launching point for reaching the Glenan Archipelago, which is located about 10 miles off the coast.

The best time of year to visit Benodet is from late June through mid-September, when the weather is warm and the town is fully open for the high season. Benodet's location on the cold waters of Biscay leaves the town's climate cooler than the rest of the country, with summer highs hovering around low 70 degrees Fahrenheit and winter lows around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.