Near Quimper Is France's Coastal Resort Town With Fresh Seafood, Clean Beaches, And Breathtaking River Views
One of the Brittany Peninsula's most charming destinations is the unassuming town of Benodet, which juts into the Bay of Biscay at the mouth of the River Odet. Located in Finistère, the westernmost corner of rural Brittany, this little hamlet offers a sprawling stretch of glistening sand, lapping waves, and world-class seafood.
Benodet's historic significance began in the early 20th century, when France's wealthy class started heading to the sea and buying oceanside villas. Boating transformed from a means to survive to an upper-class pastime, and today, the port city is as much a town of seafaring significance as it is a bustling summer resort with fresh Atlantic seafood and breathtaking views of the sea and river. Benodet is strategically positioned just a 20-minute drive from Quimper, one of Brittany's cultural hubs. It's also a fantastic launching point for reaching the Glenan Archipelago, which is located about 10 miles off the coast.
The best time of year to visit Benodet is from late June through mid-September, when the weather is warm and the town is fully open for the high season. Benodet's location on the cold waters of Biscay leaves the town's climate cooler than the rest of the country, with summer highs hovering around low 70 degrees Fahrenheit and winter lows around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Seafood and time on the water in Benodet, France
Fresh, locally caught seafood is one of the joys of spending time on Brittany's coast, especially in towns as connected to the maritime industry as Benodet. Some of the prime catches from Biscay's cold waters include European lobster, crab, and sea urchins, as well as various whitefish from bluefin tuna to pollack and sardines. One of the most highly regarded seafood restaurants in town is Le Transat, which serves fresh seafood with views of the River Odet. Another great option is L'Instant Trez, which has a rotating menu based on what's available at the Concarneau fish market.
The main beach of Benodet is Plage du Trez, a Blue Flag-awarded stretch of coast that's known for its cleanliness. Located at the foot of downtown, it features immaculately clean sand, lifeguarded waters in the summer, a beach club, public facilities, and even a children's playground. If you want to get away from the crowds, head to the quieter Plage de la Pointe Saint-Gilles, which is situated at the base of town where the River Odet meets the sea. Just north of the point, Cor de la Mer is another lovely option to stroll along the clean sandy promenade.
The River Odet is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful rivers in France, with opulent castles, lush greenery, and turquoise waters flowing into the Bay of Biscay. One of the best ways to see its grandiosity up close is by embarking on a river cruise. Alternatively, visitors could set out on their own river adventure by renting a kayak or paddle board.
Planning a trip to Benodet, France
Benodet has a range of accommodations for every traveler, from lavish resorts to rustic campsites. The three-star Le Cornouaille Hôtel & Spa is one of the most revered options in town. For upscale glamping, head south to Sandaya Escale Saint-Gilles, which offers a swimming pool, cottages, and villas. Outside of town, Quimper and Auray, a perfectly preserved port town with markets, festivals, and cobbled streets, are excellent places to base yourself to explore the peninsula further.
Beyond hitting the waters, Benodet has plenty of things to do. The Casino Barriere is a great place to start if you're looking for games and entertainment. Part of what makes a trip to Benodet so special is its proximity to other places in Brittany. Just across the river is Sainte-Marine, which offers another historic town on the banks of the River Odet. Visitors can also reach the Carnac Stones, France's version of Stonehenge, with white sandy beaches, mysterious ancient monoliths, and a quaint coastal village, in just under an hour and a half drive.
The closest international airport to Benodet is Brest Bretagne International Airport (BES), which is 54 miles from town. Since Brittany is largely agricultural, no public transit connects Benodet to the airport, so renting or hiring a car is the best way to reach town. International travelers could also fly into Paris-Charles De Gaulle International Airport (CDG) and connect from there. If you're an American, remember to check visa requirements before booking your flight due to a recent major visa change.