Under An Hour From Orlando Is Florida's Park 'At The Headwaters Of The Everglades' To Fish, Paddle, And Hike
The Everglades are considered a national treasure, especially among those who enjoy nature and outdoor activities. However, this massive wetland ecosystem, which includes a national park covering approximately 1.5 million acres, gets its start from a relatively small creek. Less than an hour's drive from Orlando, outdoor enthusiasts can fish, paddle, and hike along the stream that's considered the headwaters of the Everglades at Shingle Creek Regional Park in Kissimmee.
Central Florida's Kissimmee Chain of Lakes is often cited as the headwaters of the Everglades. However, this chain, which includes dozens of lakes, is fed by Shingle Creek. Shingle Creek stretches around 23 miles from its headwaters to the point it feeds into Lake Toho, Florida's famous fishing lake that sits at the top of the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes. Shingle Creek Regional Park is actually comprised of six different sites along the lower half of Shingle Creek, including Marsh Landing, which borders Lake Toho and the point at which the creek meets the lake.
Each of the sites within Shingle Creek Regional Park is within a short distance of one another and offers visitors a different experience. Each location offers at least one outdoor activity, such as hiking, fishing, paddling, or nature watching. Two of the sites, Pioneer Village at Babb Landing and Steffee Homestead, feature historical structures that have been preserved and are open to the public for tours. Several sections of Shingle Creek Regional Park are also reachable via the Shingle Creek Regional Trail, allowing hikers, bikers, and paddlers to visit more than one location in a single outing.
Fishing and paddling at Shingle Creek Regional Park
Both anglers and paddlers have multiple options available at Shingle Creek Regional Park. Babb Landing is the site located furthest upstream. From this location, paddlers have about 2 miles of navigable river. There is also ample shore fishing access. The central location for both is Steffee Landing, also known as The Paddling Center. Here visitors will find self-service kayak rentals, places to launch paddle craft, bank fishing access, and a fishing pier. Marsh Landing is the southernmost location in the regional park. Here there is a kayak and canoe launch area from which paddlers can go upstream to other portions of the park or downstream into Lake Toho.
When it comes to fishing, most anglers in Shingle Creek, as well as Lake Toho, are targeting largemouth bass. However, bluegill, sunfish, and catfish are also popular among fishermen. Anglers fishing from kayaks and canoes can cast toward the banks, which are lined with cypress trees and a myriad of vegetation in many areas. While the entire stretch of Shingle Creek within the regional park can provide outstanding fishing, the lower area nearer Lake Toho can also produce good results for bass. Bass on this stretch of creek can be caught around submerged cypress trees lining the banks.
Paddling fishermen can also encounter good fishing in the northern end of Lake Toho. Near where Shingle Creek enters, anglers will find a small island, as well as a pair of fish-attracting structures. Anglers fishing in the lake will often catch crappie in addition to bass and bluegill. Whether fishing in Shingle Creek or Lake Toho, anglers age 16 or older must generally have a valid Florida fishing license.
Hikers can traverse trails within Shingle Creek Regional Park
Although Shingle Creek is the central feature of its namesake regional park, not all of the recreational activities found there involve water. The park offers a number of trails for hikers and walkers, including the aforementioned Shingle Creek Regional Trail, which travels through several of the locations. Additionally, multiple sites within the regional park feature separate trails. At the Steffee Homestead site, visitors have access to a 1.3-mile trail that consists of a mix of boardwalks and paved pathways winding through the floodplain forest. This is a good option for casual hikers, walkers, and nature watchers.
At the Babb Landing site, visitors will find a trail that is 1.8 miles long. This trail is mostly paved and makes its way through the collection of historic buildings in the Pioneer Townsite, as well as through the 1900-era homestead, farm, and orchard on the property. The trail also makes its way through both forested and wetland areas, where visitors are likely to see a variety of bird species ranging from bluebirds to bald eagles. Additional trails are located within the Steffee Landing, Ruba, and St. Clair sites, with the latter also being home to a gopher tortoise sanctuary.
The various sites of Shingle Creek Regional Park are located on the west side of Kissimmee, which is an uncrowded outdoor paradise. The closest major airport is Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Orlando, which is about 45 minutes away by car. Travelers can also use SunRail commuter trains and a connecting bus to reach the airport. Outdoor adventurers who wish to see where the waters of Shingle Creek eventually end up can take a roughly four-hour drive south to Everglades National Park, a wildlife haven with endangered species, trails, and unique experiences.