The Everglades are considered a national treasure, especially among those who enjoy nature and outdoor activities. However, this massive wetland ecosystem, which includes a national park covering approximately 1.5 million acres, gets its start from a relatively small creek. Less than an hour's drive from Orlando, outdoor enthusiasts can fish, paddle, and hike along the stream that's considered the headwaters of the Everglades at Shingle Creek Regional Park in Kissimmee.

Central Florida's Kissimmee Chain of Lakes is often cited as the headwaters of the Everglades. However, this chain, which includes dozens of lakes, is fed by Shingle Creek. Shingle Creek stretches around 23 miles from its headwaters to the point it feeds into Lake Toho, Florida's famous fishing lake that sits at the top of the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes. Shingle Creek Regional Park is actually comprised of six different sites along the lower half of Shingle Creek, including Marsh Landing, which borders Lake Toho and the point at which the creek meets the lake.

Each of the sites within Shingle Creek Regional Park is within a short distance of one another and offers visitors a different experience. Each location offers at least one outdoor activity, such as hiking, fishing, paddling, or nature watching. Two of the sites, Pioneer Village at Babb Landing and Steffee Homestead, feature historical structures that have been preserved and are open to the public for tours. Several sections of Shingle Creek Regional Park are also reachable via the Shingle Creek Regional Trail, allowing hikers, bikers, and paddlers to visit more than one location in a single outing.