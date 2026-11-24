Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest Outdoor Paradise With Affordable Living, Mountains, And Historic Charm
Pop quiz: When you think about the best places to retire, which locations come to mind? Is Florida one of them? How about South Dakota? No? Perhaps it should be. Snuggled up in the northern Black Hills in west-central South Dakota, right up on the Wyoming state line, is an 800-square-mile nature lover's dream perfect for retirees, adventurers, and retired adventurers. As of 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates the population of Lawrence County in South Dakota to be 29,459 — 26.6% of whom are older than 65.
So, while Florida might be among the first places that come to mind when pondering the best states in which to retire, South Dakota really ought to be as well, especially Lawrence County. The area has four distinct seasons and gets an "A" grade for retirees by Stacker, an excellent source for all things statistics in just about every place in the U.S. you could think of.
With awesome, charming places like Deadwood and Spearfish to settle down in, the hardest part of retiring will be deciding exactly where to hang your (10 gallon) hat. Between its historic towns, affordable rent, and picturesque mountains hiding waterfalls, you know exactly what you're going to get in Lawrence County: an excellent place for "SoDak" natives and newly-planted retirees to enjoy the outdoors.
Affordable living and historic charm
Established in 1876 as a legitimate "Wild West" settlement, Deadwood was, like many others of its ilk, a mining boom town. But unlike most Wild West towns in the U.S., Deadwood never quite died, despite a smattering of disasters throughout its history, which include three fires. Today, it's a slice of the past filled with old-world charm and living history. Deadwood is a well-preserved portrait of what the Wild, Wild West used to be, with post-fire, restored 1800s-era storefronts lining the streets with quaint and unique window displays and seasonal decor for various holidays. The breathtaking mountains in the background are like something out of an old spaghetti Western movie.
The underrated city of Spearfish, meanwhile, is another excellent choice for retirees in the northern Black Hills, offering a similar mining town background to Deadwood but with a little more arts and culture, including downtown murals and galleries. However, you'll need a car to get around, as Walk Score gives it two out of 100.
Perhaps best of all, Lawrence County and its towns are actually within reach cost-wise for those with fixed incomes. The cost of living in the county varies from town to town like anywhere else, although the median cost of rent is $938 per month compared to the national average of $1,413, according to Niche. While Stacker reports that Spearfish has the highest home prices in Lawrence County, they're still lower than the national average, according to Salary.com.
Mountain cascades and painterly views
Historic charm and cost of living aside, there's another major draw to life in Lawrence County. South Dakota's scenery is underrated, and Lawrence County is an illustration of exactly why: From jaw-dropping mountain views to natural wonders and photogenic canyons, folks with plenty of time for outdoor adventures will be inspired by this little corner of SoDak.
If it's mountains you're after, you're in luck: The Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway is a 19-mile drive offering epic mountain roads, overlooks, and some truly vivid fall colors. Lawrence County's Flag Mountain Lookout is also great for admiring the surrounding landscape. The viewpoint is about 25 minutes' drive southwest of Rochford, another once-thriving mining town with "old west" charm. The lookout, or the spot where the original lookout tower was located, offers a 360-degree view of the Black Hills, including nearby Black Elk and Terry Peak. The mountains around Lawrence County just so happen to hide some must-see waterfalls like Spearfish Falls, Roughlock Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls. Spearfish Falls is nestled inside Spearfish Canyon, South Dakota's very own "Grand Canyon." Roughlock Falls is just as photogenic, accessible on foot via a hiking trail, while Bridal Veil Falls can be seen right along Highway 14A.
Experiencing Spearfish Canyon and the rest of Lawrence County is a must-do for anyone new to the area; become a regular at the Deadwood Recreation & Aquatic Center, make new friends with similar interests, and you've got yourself a crew. The center certainly makes for a fabulous introduction to Lawrence County, which is a lovely place to call home.