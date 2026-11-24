Pop quiz: When you think about the best places to retire, which locations come to mind? Is Florida one of them? How about South Dakota? No? Perhaps it should be. Snuggled up in the northern Black Hills in west-central South Dakota, right up on the Wyoming state line, is an 800-square-mile nature lover's dream perfect for retirees, adventurers, and retired adventurers. As of 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates the population of Lawrence County in South Dakota to be 29,459 — 26.6% of whom are older than 65.

So, while Florida might be among the first places that come to mind when pondering the best states in which to retire, South Dakota really ought to be as well, especially Lawrence County. The area has four distinct seasons and gets an "A" grade for retirees by Stacker, an excellent source for all things statistics in just about every place in the U.S. you could think of.

With awesome, charming places like Deadwood and Spearfish to settle down in, the hardest part of retiring will be deciding exactly where to hang your (10 gallon) hat. Between its historic towns, affordable rent, and picturesque mountains hiding waterfalls, you know exactly what you're going to get in Lawrence County: an excellent place for "SoDak" natives and newly-planted retirees to enjoy the outdoors.