South Dakota's 'Friendliest Ghost Town In The Black Hills' Is A Once-Thriving Mining Town With Old West Charm

Hidden within a pine forest in the rugged retreat of South Dakota's Black Hills National Forest is a ghost town known for its Old West charm and welcoming atmosphere. Rochford was a once-thriving 19th-century mining town whose inhabitants have dwindled from the hundreds down to around 10, but this small population keeps the spirit alive in this place known as the "friendliest ghost town in the Black Hills."

Gold was discovered in Rochford in 1876, and it faced a boom with over 500 people settling in the town by the end of 1878 (and another 500 setting up camp in tents and temporary shelters in the surrounding area). Saloons, stores, and a church all popped up to serve this growing mining town, and stamp mills were constructed around the area to meet the demands of developing mining operations. Unlike many Old West towns in the U.S., this one had very little violence, but it was a lively place, with miners ending their days at the local dance hall or Irish pub.

As with most mining towns, Rochford's fate hinged upon the area's resources; when the mines ran out, so did the town, and less than 50 people remained by 1900. But the character of Rochford has remained, as a handful of historic buildings still stand, like an old schoolhouse and community center, and some — like the saloon — are even still in service. Besides that, Rochford has kept its humor and friendliness that make it a favorite stop for bikers and hikers exploring the area.