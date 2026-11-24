With 11,000 lakes and the most freshwater shoreline of any U.S. state, Michigan is a great place to spend a day on the water. It's home to spots like Torch Lake, where the clear blue-green water has earned it a reputation as the prettiest lake in Michigan. But the lesser-known Avalon Lake gives it a run for its money when it comes to water clarity — and, while Torch Lake has evolved into a summer party hotspot, Avalon Lake offers an uncrowded alternative.

Avalon Lake is in the Thunder Bay watershed, a waterway network that flows across Northern Michigan before emptying into Lake Huron. It's a natural glacial lake that is fed by a spring, giving it cold, crystalline water. While it's much smaller than Torch Lake, covering 372 acres and with a maximum depth of around 75 feet, its Secchi reading confirms its remarkably clear water. This measure of water clarity indicates how deep a submerged object is still visible, and LakeQuality notes that anything over 15 feet is considered exceptionally clear. For Avalon Lake, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources records a Secchi reading of 24 feet. That's higher than other popular inland lakes in Michigan, like Glen Lake (16 feet) and Lake Leelanau (13.5 feet).

You'll find Avalon Lake in Montmorency County, which is one of Michigan's least populated counties, home to fewer than 10,000 people. The closest major city with a commercial airport is Traverse City, about a two-hour drive west, and it's a three- to four-hour drive from southern Michigan cities like Grand Rapids and Detroit. In other words, Avalon Lake is off the beaten path, likely part of why it has retained its uncrowded and laid-back atmosphere.