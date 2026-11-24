Goodbye Torch Lake: One Of Michigan's Clearest Lakes Offers Fishing And Laid-Back Vibes
With 11,000 lakes and the most freshwater shoreline of any U.S. state, Michigan is a great place to spend a day on the water. It's home to spots like Torch Lake, where the clear blue-green water has earned it a reputation as the prettiest lake in Michigan. But the lesser-known Avalon Lake gives it a run for its money when it comes to water clarity — and, while Torch Lake has evolved into a summer party hotspot, Avalon Lake offers an uncrowded alternative.
Avalon Lake is in the Thunder Bay watershed, a waterway network that flows across Northern Michigan before emptying into Lake Huron. It's a natural glacial lake that is fed by a spring, giving it cold, crystalline water. While it's much smaller than Torch Lake, covering 372 acres and with a maximum depth of around 75 feet, its Secchi reading confirms its remarkably clear water. This measure of water clarity indicates how deep a submerged object is still visible, and LakeQuality notes that anything over 15 feet is considered exceptionally clear. For Avalon Lake, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources records a Secchi reading of 24 feet. That's higher than other popular inland lakes in Michigan, like Glen Lake (16 feet) and Lake Leelanau (13.5 feet).
You'll find Avalon Lake in Montmorency County, which is one of Michigan's least populated counties, home to fewer than 10,000 people. The closest major city with a commercial airport is Traverse City, about a two-hour drive west, and it's a three- to four-hour drive from southern Michigan cities like Grand Rapids and Detroit. In other words, Avalon Lake is off the beaten path, likely part of why it has retained its uncrowded and laid-back atmosphere.
Fishing and boating in Avalon Lake
Given Torch Lake's massive size and popularity, it stands to reason that it has multiple beaches and access points. Things are much simpler at Avalon Lake. Here, there is one public boat launch, located on the eastern shore, and it's fairly short. You can easily launch things like kayaks or rowboats, but anything 20 feet or longer can be a challenge. You also will need to stop at the boat wash station by the launch before entering the water to prevent the spread of invasive species. There's a public swimming area near the boat launch, too, though there's no dedicated beach and the water stays pretty chilly even in the summer. If swimming is your main interest, the warm water and sandy beach of North Bar Lake might make it a better destination.
Avalon Lake has been a popular destination for locals since the 1940s. While it's usually not crowded, it can get busy on weekends in the summer. It's calmest on weekday mornings, which is when you'll find the most laid-back vibes. If you do come on a summer Saturday, show up early in the morning to make sure you get a parking spot for your trailer.
The cold water of Avalon Lake is ideal for trout. Specifically, it's known for its population of splake, a lake trout and brook trout hybrid that is stocked annually by the Department of Natural Resources. Large splake up to 24 inches have been recorded here, and anglers regularly catch 15- to 17-inch fish. Winter is the best time to catch them, and it's a popular ice fishing spot. You can fish here any time of year, though, and not just for trout. Species like smallmouth bass, northern pike, and yellow perch also call Avalon Lake home.
Nature and attractions around Avalon Lake
In the late 1990s, the HeadWaters Land Conservancy purchased 20 acres of land across County Road 459 from the Avalon Lake boat launch to prevent it from being developed. Today, that land is the Lake Avalon Nature Preserve, a small, wooded area that's open to the public for low-impact recreation like hiking or snowshoeing. Its looped trail passes through former timberland, where red maple and trembling aspen grow alongside older oaks and pines, making it a peaceful place for a stroll. Just be careful with touching the undergrowth, since there's often poison ivy mixed in with the wild berries and ferns growing along the path.
The lack of commercial development is part of Avalon Lake's appeal, but it also means you won't find any tackle shops or concession stands right at the lake. The small village of Hillman, about 5 miles southeast, is the closest place to get supplies. Stores like Mom & Pop's One Stop and A-1 Woods & Waters sell fishing gear and bait, or you can grab snacks or lunch at spots like Eli's Marketplace or Hillman EZ Mart. Hillman is also the location of Thunder Bay Resort, which has an RV park and villas along with entertainment like a golf course and elk viewing excursions.
If you're looking for more lake fun, Ess Lake is just a few miles west and has a rustic 27-site campground with a boat launch for paddling or fishing excursions. Or, if you want to check out Lake Huron, you can head about 30 miles east to Alpena, a laid-back town with postcard beauty along Thunder Bay. Here, you'll find a variety of outdoor adventures, from hiking in the Rockport State Recreation Area to snorkeling through shipwrecks at Thunder Bay National Maritime Sanctuary.