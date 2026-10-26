Goodbye Torch Lake, So Long Glen Lake: This Crystal-Clear Michigan Lake Has Warm Waters Perfect For Family Fun
Michigan has the good fortune of lying between four of the five Great Lakes. Next to Lake Michigan, however, are several smaller lakes that often mimic their big brother's grandeur on a smaller scale. North Bar Lake is a small but impressive freshwater gem nestled along one of the loveliest sections of Lake Michigan's extensive shoreline. Though it may get overshadowed by the dazzling Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore right next door, North Bar Lake and its tranquil beach offer excellent, family-friendly escapes in a pristine Great Lakes ecosystem.
Compared to popular Michigan inland lakes like Torch Lake and Glen Lake, North Bar Lake is heavier on quiet intimacy and natural scenery. However, its location along such a prestigious Lake Michigan coastal trail gives North Bar Lake a subtle grandeur that's often missing in more popular tourist destinations. North Bar Lake's waters are both clear and reliably warm due to its shallow nature. During summer tourism season, North Bar Lake Beach offers a warm, cozy swim stop, in contrast to the often frigid waters of Lake Michigan. As a result, it's an ideal destination for families and outdoor lovers who want to experience Michigan's lakes at their finest, without having to endure the harsh elements of the Great Lakes.
Outdoor activities around North Bar Lake, Michigan
Michigan's most notable beaches are, unsurprisingly, scenic swimming spots along the Great Lakes, like the pleasant recreational options and dune views at Platte River Point Beach. North Bar Lake Beach has a unique blend of small lake intimacy and Great Lakes views. Covering a modest 31 acres, it happens to sit right next to Lake Michigan along the state's western coastline.
North Bar Lake and the neighboring South Bar Lake are part of Michigan's magnificent Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, a major highlight of the Lake Michigan shoreline and a scenic wonderland of lakeside dunes and marine ecosystems. Despite being within close walking distance of Lake Michigan, North Bar Lake is separated from the Great Lake by a barrier of the same sand dunes that give Sleeping Bear Dunes its distinctive geography. Partially ponded off from its prominent neighbor, North Bar Lake has its own mini network of small streams and springs feeding into it, giving it a semi-distinct water environment.
North Bar Lake's separate water system usually makes its waters warmer than those of Lake Michigan. Add North Bar Lake's shallower depth and sandy bottom, and you get a perfect swimming destination, especially for families with young children. North Bar Lake Beach has soft sand that's ideal for resting along the water, and the nearby trail connecting North Bar Lake to Lake Michigan is similarly soft, sandy, and easy to walk on. Beyond swimming, North Bar Lake also has top-notch views of the surrounding Lake Michigan dunes and the fragile dune ecosystem dotting the shoreline. Visitors can enjoy memorable picnics amid terrific Lake Michigan views from the North Bar Lake Overlook area.
Hiking around North Bar Lake, Michigan
The main access route to North Bar Lake Beach is a 760-foot trail from the parking area off Bar Lake Road, about 27 miles west of Traverse City. The parking lot also has restroom facilities and changing rooms for swimmers. Depending on recent precipitation levels, North Bar Lake may have a small outlet channel connecting it to Lake Michigan. This channel is another great swimming spot for swimmers of all ages and can even serve as an access point to Lake Michigan for paddlers. In the summertime, the waters at North Bar Lake tend to be particularly warm, making it an ideal swimming alternative to the much larger (and often much colder) Lake Michigan.
The entire route from the parking area, past North Bar Lake, and eventually to Lake Michigan is a mere 0.6-mile hike along mostly flat, even, and manageable terrain. The trail notably passes the prominent coastal dunes separating the two lakes, giving hikers amazing views of the dunes without risking a shocking Sleeping Bear Dunes rescue fee on the park's more daunting dune overlooks.
North Bar Lake is also a stop on the 1.5-mile Empire Bluff Trail. The Empire Bluff Trail provides superb hiking access to both North Bar and South Bar lakes, showcasing lush beech and maple forests (and, depending on the season, wildflowers) and taking hikers to a 400-foot-high overlook with breathtaking views of North Bar Lake, the dunes, and Lake Michigan. After a North Bar Lake swimming or hiking trip, visitors can explore the quirky shops, forest trails, and small-town charms of the nearby village of Empire, where they can find plenty of shopping, dining, and lodging options to highlight a lakeside vacation.