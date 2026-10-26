Goodbye Torch Lake, So Long Glen Lake: This Crystal-Clear Michigan Lake Has Warm Waters Perfect For Family Fun

Michigan's most notable beaches are, unsurprisingly, scenic swimming spots along the Great Lakes, like the pleasant recreational options and dune views at Platte River Point Beach. North Bar Lake Beach has a unique blend of small lake intimacy and Great Lakes views. Covering a modest 31 acres, it happens to sit right next to Lake Michigan along the state's western coastline.

North Bar Lake and the neighboring South Bar Lake are part of Michigan's magnificent Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, a major highlight of the Lake Michigan shoreline and a scenic wonderland of lakeside dunes and marine ecosystems. Despite being within close walking distance of Lake Michigan, North Bar Lake is separated from the Great Lake by a barrier of the same sand dunes that give Sleeping Bear Dunes its distinctive geography. Partially ponded off from its prominent neighbor, North Bar Lake has its own mini network of small streams and springs feeding into it, giving it a semi-distinct water environment.

North Bar Lake's separate water system usually makes its waters warmer than those of Lake Michigan. Add North Bar Lake's shallower depth and sandy bottom, and you get a perfect swimming destination, especially for families with young children. North Bar Lake Beach has soft sand that's ideal for resting along the water, and the nearby trail connecting North Bar Lake to Lake Michigan is similarly soft, sandy, and easy to walk on. Beyond swimming, North Bar Lake also has top-notch views of the surrounding Lake Michigan dunes and the fragile dune ecosystem dotting the shoreline. Visitors can enjoy memorable picnics amid terrific Lake Michigan views from the North Bar Lake Overlook area.