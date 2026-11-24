More people pack up and travel to see family and friends for Thanksgiving than any other holiday, so it's the time of year when you can expect a lot of congestion on the roads and in the skies. AAA has estimated that 81.5 million people will be traveling between November 24 and 30, 2026 — and all those people add up to more potential for delays. That's especially true this year if you're traveling through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

LAX can be a nightmare to navigate in the best of times, and it's set to become even more hectic this holiday season. With ongoing construction at the airport, there are road closures and reroutes for ground transportation that could make your LAX airport experience even more headache-inducing. Farmers' Almanac has given its prediction for the worst places to travel this Thanksgiving, and LAX is one of its top trouble spots because of the construction at the airport. Terminal 5 is closed entirely, and there's also ongoing work to improve the roads in and out of the airport. But before things get better, they have to get worse, and that includes slow downs during the busy holiday season.

The most recent LAX Ground Transportation Construction Alert from November has confirmed that there's going to be lane restrictions at arrivals for every terminal — except Terminal 3 — all the way through and past the Thanksgiving travel week. Lane restrictions also apply to the drop-off areas for departures at Terminals 4 and 5. As well, numerous curbside pick-up areas for the airport shuttle have been relocated temporarily. For updated information about where to get dropped off and picked up at the airport, check FlyLAX.com before your flight so you know exactly what to expect.