Thanksgiving Travelers Could Face An Unexpected Headache At LAX This Year
More people pack up and travel to see family and friends for Thanksgiving than any other holiday, so it's the time of year when you can expect a lot of congestion on the roads and in the skies. AAA has estimated that 81.5 million people will be traveling between November 24 and 30, 2026 — and all those people add up to more potential for delays. That's especially true this year if you're traveling through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
LAX can be a nightmare to navigate in the best of times, and it's set to become even more hectic this holiday season. With ongoing construction at the airport, there are road closures and reroutes for ground transportation that could make your LAX airport experience even more headache-inducing. Farmers' Almanac has given its prediction for the worst places to travel this Thanksgiving, and LAX is one of its top trouble spots because of the construction at the airport. Terminal 5 is closed entirely, and there's also ongoing work to improve the roads in and out of the airport. But before things get better, they have to get worse, and that includes slow downs during the busy holiday season.
The most recent LAX Ground Transportation Construction Alert from November has confirmed that there's going to be lane restrictions at arrivals for every terminal — except Terminal 3 — all the way through and past the Thanksgiving travel week. Lane restrictions also apply to the drop-off areas for departures at Terminals 4 and 5. As well, numerous curbside pick-up areas for the airport shuttle have been relocated temporarily. For updated information about where to get dropped off and picked up at the airport, check FlyLAX.com before your flight so you know exactly what to expect.
Connecting through LAX during the construction — be prepared to walk
You may also be connecting on a flight through LAX over Thanksgiving week. If that's the case, with the construction, it might be faster to walk between the terminals, instead of relying on the shuttle service that travels between terminals. That's the advice I got on a recent transfer through LAX. I was traveling internationally and I had to collect my checked bag between flights and transfer terminals. The airport staffer I spoke with said that the quickest way to get between Terminal B (which is at the bottom of the U-shaped airport) and Terminal 7 (which is four terminals away with only Terminal 8 farther away) was on foot — since the shuttles can get bogged down in the construction traffic.
Thankfully, LAX is one of the most walkable airports in the U.S. The entire U-shaped walkway from Terminal 1 around to Terminal 8 is about 2 miles. It took me about 20 minutes to walk nearly the length of the south side of the airport — passing a shuttle that did not catch up to me. There are signs along the way with estimated walking times between terminals and where to cross over to get to Terminals 1, 2, and 3 on the north side and Terminals 4 to 8 on the south side. If you still plan to use the shuttle, remember that the pick-up locations have changed, so be sure to check the construction alert.
For those flying into, out of, or through LAX around Thanksgiving, you may want to check out our 11 tips for managing travel at LAX. Also, make sure to give yourself plenty of additional time to navigate the construction and the crowds. It's better to be there too early than too late and to go for a longer layover, just in case. There is a silver lining though: LAX has the best food of any California airport. So if you do find yourself with extra time on your hands, you can always grab a bite.