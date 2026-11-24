Italy's Wildly Charming Beach Town Is A Quick Train Ride From Rome For A Seaside Escape From City Crowds
Italian waters have long beckoned travelers, from Dalida singing a classic tune about finding love in Portofino to George Clooney and other A-listers buying real estate along the gilded banks of Lake Como. With over 4,700 miles (7,600 km) of turquoise coastline, the illustrious country is renowned for its picturesque waters, but one of its most underrated seaside destinations — Santa Marinella — lies just an hour from Italy's most visited city.
Santa Marinella is a charming beach town connected to Rome by a quick train ride that most tourists miss. The escape is considered the "pearl of the Tyrrhenian Sea" for its near-perfect year-round climate, with temperatures staying above freezing in the winter and a low percentage of summertime cloud coverage and precipitation. Santa Marinella dates back to the Etruscan era. In Hollywood's Golden Age, it became a fashionable, star-studded destination with famous villas owned by celebrities. Today it is an unpretentious, relaxed spot to escape Rome's city crowds.
Rome has one of the best public transit systems in Italy — it is easy to get around the city by bus and metro, and to reach outlying areas, like the nearby coast. This is one of the many reasons why Rome is the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy. The simplest train route is from Aurelia Station, where you can catch a direct Regionale train to Santa Marinella, which takes roughly an hour. From the train station, the beach is just a five-minute walk away.
The charming escape of Santa Marinella
Santa Marinella features seaside charm that tourists may not expect, a stone's throw from one of the world's most visited cities. The town's promenade is known as the Passeggiata, which simply translates to "walk" in Italian. The charming stretch is the primary access point to much of Santa Marinella's beach, and is lined with tropical palm trees, colorful beach clubs, and restaurants showcasing Tyrrhenian seafood. Inland, downtown Santa Marinella is just as charming as the seaside vistas offered on the Passeggiata. The narrow cobbled streets are packed with businesses and historic villas.
Santa Marinella's coastline stretches for nearly 14 miles (22 km) with a free public beach situated underneath the Passeggiata. Beyond that, the town is filled with ample beach clubs like V Lounge Santa Marinella, which offers a collection of umbrellas, loungers, and daybeds in the summertime and also has a full bar and restaurant service. Stabilimento Balneare la Scogliera is another option that is better suited for kids; aside from the typical loungers, they have a charming on-site playground with a trampoline.
When the eternal city overwhelms, there are few better places to escape than Santa Marinella. Note that although the beach town's crowds are nothing compared to those of Rome, summer weekends can get quite busy. If you're looking for crowd-free relaxation, consider visiting on a weekday or outside of the busy summer season. On top of a city break to Santa Marinella, visitors can also consider one of these easy and incredible day trip options from Rome.
Accommodations, dining, and when to visit
Santa Marinella offers a range of accommodations. One of the most highly regarded is Hotel L'Isola, which comes equipped with sea-view rooms, an on-site restaurant, and is just 0.2 miles (400 m) from the beach. If you're looking for something smaller and more rustic, check out the Bed and Breakfast Villino Emanuele, located in a stunning villa with four guest rooms. Alternatively, visitors could stay next door in Civitavecchia, another coastal town with beautiful beaches and historic sites.
Eating is an important factor of any trip to Italy, and Santa Marinella's traditional cuisine blending Tyrrhenian seafood with Lazian technique shines through in many of the town's restaurants. Inland, one of the most rustic establishments is the restaurant at Agriturismo I Cardinali, which provides a true farm-to-table experience in a lush pastoral setting. By the sea, Sapori di Mare is highly rated, with reviewers raving about the seafood. One guest commented, "I have no way to describe the sea urchin pasta, because it was too delicious. It's a must-try. The grilled seafood was fresh and so sweet, the taste that fresh seafood deserves."
The best time of year to visit Santa Marinella for sunbathing and water activities is from late June through early September, when temperatures are at their hottest, and the skies provide ample sunshine. To avoid peak-season crowds, consider visiting in the shoulder season of May or September, when the weather is still pleasant, but the town may be a bit quieter.