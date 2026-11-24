Italian waters have long beckoned travelers, from Dalida singing a classic tune about finding love in Portofino to George Clooney and other A-listers buying real estate along the gilded banks of Lake Como. With over 4,700 miles (7,600 km) of turquoise coastline, the illustrious country is renowned for its picturesque waters, but one of its most underrated seaside destinations — Santa Marinella — lies just an hour from Italy's most visited city.

Santa Marinella is a charming beach town connected to Rome by a quick train ride that most tourists miss. The escape is considered the "pearl of the Tyrrhenian Sea" for its near-perfect year-round climate, with temperatures staying above freezing in the winter and a low percentage of summertime cloud coverage and precipitation. Santa Marinella dates back to the Etruscan era. In Hollywood's Golden Age, it became a fashionable, star-studded destination with famous villas owned by celebrities. Today it is an unpretentious, relaxed spot to escape Rome's city crowds.

Rome has one of the best public transit systems in Italy — it is easy to get around the city by bus and metro, and to reach outlying areas, like the nearby coast. This is one of the many reasons why Rome is the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy. The simplest train route is from Aurelia Station, where you can catch a direct Regionale train to Santa Marinella, which takes roughly an hour. From the train station, the beach is just a five-minute walk away.