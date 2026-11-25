The Delta flag signals that a boat is having trouble maneuvering. This means it is having a difficult time steering, stopping, or changing course, so it cannot respond or take corrective action quickly. There are various reasons this flag may be displayed. For example, equipment or mechanical problems might have caused the vessel to have limited power or steering abilities. The boat may also be involved in an activity, such as multiple vessel towing, which prohibits it from stopping abruptly or turning quickly. In some instances, the vessel's size may make it difficult for it to maneuver and necessitate the display of the Delta flag.

Regardless of why the other boat is flying a Delta flag, it is up to you to avoid it. Essentially, displaying the Delta flag gives the restricted vessel right of way over more maneuverable boats. In this situation, you should reduce your speed and give the other boat as wide a berth as possible until you are clear of it. If your boat is equipped with a VHF radio, you should monitor Channel 16 while in the presence of a vessel flying the Delta flag.

Luckily, nautical flags are universally recognized around the globe as part of the International Code of Signals. So, whether you are on the water in the boating capital of the Bahamas or the sailing capital of North Carolina, the Delta flag has the same meaning. Commercial maritime vessels are required to have signal flags on board and display them as necessary. While recreational boaters are not required to carry or display signal flags outside of specific instances, being able to recognize their meaning and take appropriate action is part of being a safe and responsible boater.