What Does A Yellow Flag With A Large Blue Stripe Through It Mean On A Boat?
Most boaters understand they need to pay attention to navigational buoys of various shapes and colors, such as red-and-green striped bifurcation buoys. Many may not realize that a number of the flags and pennants flying from other boats are also meant to convey an important message. However, over a dozen different flags signal vital information when flown. Recreational boaters need to know what actions to take when they see these flags. These include a yellow flag with a large blue stripe, which basically tells other boaters to get out of the way.
When it comes to maritime flags, which are also referred to as nautical flags, the yellow flag with a large blue stripe running horizontally through the midsection is officially known as the Delta flag. It is meant to signal that the boat flying it is having difficulty maneuvering, and it warns other boaters to steer clear. It is important that you are able to recognize this message, whether you are on your first sailing vacation or cruising in one of the world's most exhilarating yachting destinations. That is because when you spot a boat displaying a Delta flag, you must take clear and concise action to ensure everyone's safety.
What to do if you see a boat flying the Delta flag
The Delta flag signals that a boat is having trouble maneuvering. This means it is having a difficult time steering, stopping, or changing course, so it cannot respond or take corrective action quickly. There are various reasons this flag may be displayed. For example, equipment or mechanical problems might have caused the vessel to have limited power or steering abilities. The boat may also be involved in an activity, such as multiple vessel towing, which prohibits it from stopping abruptly or turning quickly. In some instances, the vessel's size may make it difficult for it to maneuver and necessitate the display of the Delta flag.
Regardless of why the other boat is flying a Delta flag, it is up to you to avoid it. Essentially, displaying the Delta flag gives the restricted vessel right of way over more maneuverable boats. In this situation, you should reduce your speed and give the other boat as wide a berth as possible until you are clear of it. If your boat is equipped with a VHF radio, you should monitor Channel 16 while in the presence of a vessel flying the Delta flag.
Luckily, nautical flags are universally recognized around the globe as part of the International Code of Signals. So, whether you are on the water in the boating capital of the Bahamas or the sailing capital of North Carolina, the Delta flag has the same meaning. Commercial maritime vessels are required to have signal flags on board and display them as necessary. While recreational boaters are not required to carry or display signal flags outside of specific instances, being able to recognize their meaning and take appropriate action is part of being a safe and responsible boater.