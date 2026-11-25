Florida's Historic Pier On The Space Coast Has Tasty Eateries, Family Fun, And Rocket Launches
It's a surreal feeling as the rumble starts. The excitement and anticipation build. Then, it happens — you get to see a rocket blast into outer space. It's a pretty out-of-this-world experience (pun totally intended). It's not something you can see just anywhere, but Florida's Space Coast is an area near Orlando where you can regularly view rocket launches. Several spots in the region are great for watching a launch, but the Cocoa Beach Pier is among the best. This historic pier on the Space Coast is also home to tasty eateries and family fun — and it's been a great place to watch a launch for decades.
The historic pier is more than 60 years old, but it wears its age well, as millions of dollars have been spent on renovations over the decades. It was originally built in 1962, and that aligns perfectly with the timeline of the local space industry. NASA began laying out its plans for the area a year earlier, and the first Launch Operations Center and Kennedy Space Center opened within two years. Rumor has it that some well-known astronauts spent time hanging out at the pier over the years, including Alan Shepard, the first American in space.
Cocoa Beach Pier was first known as the Canaveral Pier before changing its name in 1984, and it was home to one of the first Ron Jon Surf Shops. Westgate Resorts took ownership of it in 2014, but it still maintains its historic appeal. However, some things are certainly different. According to residents who reminisce about its early days, you could actually drive your car up onto the pier in the 1960s. (That is not the case now, so please don't try it if you visit.)
Things to do at Florida's historic pier on the Space Coast
Cocoa Beach Pier has plenty to keep your whole group entertained, with all sorts of family-friendly attractions. The coastline surrounding the pier is a great stretch of beach to get out and play in the sand and water. Trader Rick's has umbrellas and chairs you can rent, as well as bicycles. Take a ride down the beach, go for a swim, or build sandcastles together.
You can also do as the Cocoa Beach locals do and learn to surf. This gorgeous Florida city is the "Surf Capital of the East Coast," and it's the hometown of pro surfer Kelly Slater. It's fun to watch the locals catching waves, but if your family starts feeling adventurous and wants to try it too, you can – Cocoa Beach Surf School by Flohana operates at the Cocoa Beach Pier and offers lessons for all skill levels. When you need a break from the sun, head inside for some family fun at Chuck's Arcade, a spinoff of Chuck E. Cheese.
The Cocoa Beach Pier is also a hub of tasty eateries, so go hungry. For something simple like hot dogs, nachos, or fries, check out Sea Dogs. For an elevated dining experience, try Pier 62, which offers sushi, poké bowls, oysters, crab legs, burgers, grouper sandwiches, and even alligator tail. To cool off on a hot day, stop by the Ocean Freeze Daiquiri Bar or Maui J's Shaved Ice Truck. You can also grab a drink at The Boardwalk Bar or Rikki Tiki Tavern, with the latter offering some of the best views on the Cocoa Beach Pier. It's a tiki bar at the end of the pier, which allows you to be surrounded by water as you sip on your concoction of choice.
Tips for visiting the Cocoa Beach Pier
The Cocoa Beach Pier opens at 11 a.m. each day. That doesn't mean you can't go earlier and catch a sunrise. It's one of the area's best spots to see the solar spectacle. Rocket launches can happen anytime, including at night. When it's dark outside and a launch happens, you can really see the bright glow across the sky. Even if the pier is closed, you can still sit on the beach.
Check out the rocket launch schedule or download the Space Coast Launches app to see when launches will be happening. One word of caution, though — launch schedules can change frequently. That's one reason why it's great to go to the Cocoa Beach Pier to see a launch. There's plenty of fun things to keep your family busy there, and even if the launch gets scrubbed, your whole trip isn't ruined. Instead, you can just order up another piña colada, lounge on the beach, or hit up the arcade. On a typical week, around one or two launches are visible from the pier. Consider visiting in the winter or spring to enjoy clearer skies and a reduced risk of thunderstorms.
Cocoa Beach is one of the five Florida beaches that are closest to Orlando, so it's easy to bundle in a trip to the Cocoa Beach Pier if you're visiting central Florida. If you're flying into Orlando International Airport (MCO), just rent a car and take a 45-minute drive east. If you're taking a cruise out of Port Canaveral, you can easily plan a visit to the Cocoa Beach Pier, too — it's only 3 miles away. Those wanting to stay a few days will find several hotels where you can lay your head. However, one comes with an extra perk. Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort offers guests free shuttle service to the Cocoa Beach Pier, so you don't have to drive or pay to park.