It's a surreal feeling as the rumble starts. The excitement and anticipation build. Then, it happens — you get to see a rocket blast into outer space. It's a pretty out-of-this-world experience (pun totally intended). It's not something you can see just anywhere, but Florida's Space Coast is an area near Orlando where you can regularly view rocket launches. Several spots in the region are great for watching a launch, but the Cocoa Beach Pier is among the best. This historic pier on the Space Coast is also home to tasty eateries and family fun — and it's been a great place to watch a launch for decades.

The historic pier is more than 60 years old, but it wears its age well, as millions of dollars have been spent on renovations over the decades. It was originally built in 1962, and that aligns perfectly with the timeline of the local space industry. NASA began laying out its plans for the area a year earlier, and the first Launch Operations Center and Kennedy Space Center opened within two years. Rumor has it that some well-known astronauts spent time hanging out at the pier over the years, including Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

Cocoa Beach Pier was first known as the Canaveral Pier before changing its name in 1984, and it was home to one of the first Ron Jon Surf Shops. Westgate Resorts took ownership of it in 2014, but it still maintains its historic appeal. However, some things are certainly different. According to residents who reminisce about its early days, you could actually drive your car up onto the pier in the 1960s. (That is not the case now, so please don't try it if you visit.)