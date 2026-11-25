As one of the country's best spelunking locales, Missouri was pretty much made for outdoor adventures. The Cave State is perhaps most famous for, well, its underground caverns. But you can find a slew of great wilds to roam above ground, too. Known as the "City of Parks," the little community of Fenton has its fair share. The St. Louis suburb has hundreds of acres of green space scattered within its bounds, despite covering just a little over six square miles in the east-central part of the state. On Niche, one resident said Fenton has "fantastic parks and recreational areas," calling it "one of the best areas to live in near St. Louis."

If you thought the place couldn't get any more appealing, it also hugs the beautiful Meramec River. Some of the parks line the riverfront, so you can stroll right beside the pretty, tree-fringed waters. With roots stretching back to the early 1800s, Fenton has plenty of historic charm, too, anchored by an old town square. Situated about 20 miles from both downtown St. Louis and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL), the city makes a fantastic spot for a quick day trip or weekend away. If you do opt to stay the night, there are several cozy accommodations to pick from, including the Holiday Inn Express & Suites St. Louis West, which is highly rated online for its hearty breakfast offerings and cleanliness.