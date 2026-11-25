Just Outside St. Louis Is Missouri's Charming Suburb Known As The 'City Of Parks'
As one of the country's best spelunking locales, Missouri was pretty much made for outdoor adventures. The Cave State is perhaps most famous for, well, its underground caverns. But you can find a slew of great wilds to roam above ground, too. Known as the "City of Parks," the little community of Fenton has its fair share. The St. Louis suburb has hundreds of acres of green space scattered within its bounds, despite covering just a little over six square miles in the east-central part of the state. On Niche, one resident said Fenton has "fantastic parks and recreational areas," calling it "one of the best areas to live in near St. Louis."
If you thought the place couldn't get any more appealing, it also hugs the beautiful Meramec River. Some of the parks line the riverfront, so you can stroll right beside the pretty, tree-fringed waters. With roots stretching back to the early 1800s, Fenton has plenty of historic charm, too, anchored by an old town square. Situated about 20 miles from both downtown St. Louis and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL), the city makes a fantastic spot for a quick day trip or weekend away. If you do opt to stay the night, there are several cozy accommodations to pick from, including the Holiday Inn Express & Suites St. Louis West, which is highly rated online for its hearty breakfast offerings and cleanliness.
Walking trails and water views around Fenton, Missouri
Once in Fenton, an afternoon of park hopping is definitely in order. The "City of Parks" has more than a handful of recreation areas to wander around. At 125 acres, Fabick Nature Preserve encompasses the largest swath of wilds in the city. The wooded nature haven has a pair of lakes — Upper Fabick Lake and Preslar Lake, the latter of which is the larger of the two. Surrounded by lush greenery and trees, they're great for a lakeside picnic on a blanket or a bit of wildlife watching. Ducks, turtles, and a bevy of birds have been spotted in the area. One previous visitor said the lakes are "nice and clean," adding that you "can walk fully around" both bodies of water. That said, one parkgoer cautioned that Upper Fabick Lake can be tricky to get to because of minimal signage, so you may want to have the online park map handy.
There is a trail that connects the preserve to Fenton City Park next door. This patch of greens covers almost 100 acres — with parts along the Meramec River — and has paved paths that weave under the canopy of trees. There are several fields for soccer and softball, along with a basketball court. Children can also have fun at the playgrounds. From Fenton City Park, you can access the Meramec Greenway Trail, which runs along its namesake waterway for about 5 miles within the suburb's limits. This local segment is part of the broader 20-mile trail system, spanning all the way from Eureka to St. Louis. If you don't mind a short drive, Castlewood State Park, Missouri's one-stop destination for mountain biking and hiking, is just northwest of town on the other side of the river.
Step back in time around downtown Fenton
You can take some more scenic strolls around the St. Louis suburb's quaint downtown, affectionately dubbed Olde Towne Fenton. Like many of America's most charming and walkable downtowns, the area has some pretty storied roots. The eight-block district, which lies just below Highway 30 next to the river, actually comprises the original town plat before the place expanded. Here, along Water Street, you can also access the Meramec Greenway. Stop by Fenton's Old Meramec River Bridge Site to read the historical marker about the town's old wooden toll crossing. It's not around today, but you can still see some stonework from the original bridge.
Walk up the road to see the old Fenton Feed Mill, a former flour mill with a history going back decades. Learn more about the city's past at the Fenton History Museum, located just steps away. Peruse historical photos and other cool town relics from days of yore. The collections are housed inside one of Fenton's oldest homes, a cute little red abode built in the early 1900s. The museum is currently open only on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admire the beauty of another one of Olde Towne's most venerable edifices, the Old St. Paul Catholic Church, which stands just across the street. If you enjoy visiting historic houses of worship, consider making the 30-minute drive to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, featured on our list of the most awe-inspiring Gothic churches and cathedrals in America.