Your flight's late, the terminal is crowded, and the person already sitting uncomfortably close to you at the gate opens a pouch of garlic tuna. This may be a worst-case scenario while waiting to return home or head on vacation, but we know almost anything can happen at an airport. Which is why terminal tact and eating etiquette are important at the gate.

Airports are among the germiest places you can visit. Every day, thousands of people — who may or may not have washed their hands — regularly touch everything from the self-check-in kiosks and handrails to the armrests on the seats we sometimes sleep in. On top of that, gates are among the most congested areas in an airport. With congestion comes contamination. Imagine tucking into that steaming burrito (which was likely not cheap since food in airports is so expensive), only to have someone sneeze a foot from it. Not to mention, with the high cost of travel, many people will still embark on their trip even if feeling under the weather. And beyond the bacteria is the civility factor.

Waiting at the gate is often a standing-room-only situation, where seating is limited, delays are endured, and anxieties are fanned before boarding the plane. People convening in crowds while waiting to board have even been given an unpleasant name by airline crew: "gate lice." Now imagine you've actually scored a seat at the gate, but the elbows of the person next to you are flying as they gobble down their overly fragrant food. Oops, their fries fell on your lap, and now you have a grease stain on your favorite travel pants. Plus, would you want to be distracted from the airline announcements by someone munching loudly on their lunch or flailing around to find their lost ketchup packet? Likely not.