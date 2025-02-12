You Might Not Even Realize That You're Breaking These Crucial Airport Etiquette Rules

One of the key rules of getting through a big travel day is to always be kind and courteous to the airport staff. During the chaos of trying to get on a flight, many people often overlook this crucial principle and it can actually have devastating consequences for everyone involved. After all, their job is to help everyone get through the airport successfully, and giving them an attitude will only slow or even halt the whole process. Insubordinate travelers being aggressive toward airport staff is way more common than you might think.

The Independent reported in 2023 that an intoxicated man was even sentenced to eight months in jail after he started hurling abuse at an airport employee who wouldn't let him board his flight. Even if being rude to people working at the airport doesn't land you in jail with a record, it still won't do anything positive for you. As one Reddit user put it in r/pettyrevenge "Think about if you were in their shoes – who would you be more willing to go out of your way for? The person who is abusing you or the person who is being polite and respectful to you? And from experience, the problems you experience are very rarely the fault of the person who is trying to help you. They just have to deal with the fallout." An easy way to be a pleasant passenger in this situation is to simply put yourself in the shoes of the people working at the airport and act the way you would want to be treated.