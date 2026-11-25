As much as Austin, Texas, has seen growth and made headlines as one of the top cities for younger generations, it also means rising costs of living and relentless gridlock for people who have long called the city home. That said, a quiet shift is drawing Austin boomers away from the Texas capital and into a surprising Southern metro area known for its affordable living and outdoor fun. According to a 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report by the moving and storage company U-Haul, the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area in Northwest Arkansas ranked as the top out-of-state destination for departing Austin baby boomers between July 2025 and June 2026.

It's not just Austin boomers making their way to Northwest Arkansas, either. In fact, in July 2025, the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area ranked as the ninth fastest-growing U.S. metropolitan area right behind St. George, Utah, according to U.S. Census Bureau. Home to more than 605,000 people as per Census Reporter, the metro area pairs major healthcare systems, a regional airport, and a growing arts and dining scene with a more manageable price tag than in Austin.

While Austin's overall cost of living sits above the national average, Northwest Arkansas comes in 10% to 15% below it, according to data from The Council for Community and Economic Research, via the Moldenhauer Real Estate Group. That means there's more breathing room in everything from how far home equity stretches to how much more affordable it is to grab a casual dinner out. Lower day-to-day overheads leave more room in the budget for hobbies and outdoor leisure, which is where Northwest Arkansas truly shines.