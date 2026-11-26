Forget The Grand Canyon, Visit This Lesser-Known Escape In The Western Region With Canyons, Fishing, And Trails
Sometimes, one gets the urge to quite literally "get away from it all." We get it; it happens to the best of us. So, what if we told you there's a 170,200-acre expanse of high desert hiding deep in the Oregon wilderness that offers a chance to really get away from it all? Located a bit over an hour from Burns, the Steens Mountain Wilderness is one of the last remaining truly remote regions in the Beaver State. It's a deeply hidden gem that demonstrates why this corner of the U.S. is often a bucket-list item.
From Burns, take Highway 78 Southeast for 2 miles, and then hang a right onto State Highway 205. From there, drive 60 miles south; just past Frenchglen, take a quick left onto Steens Mountain Loop Road — the highest-elevation road in Oregon. It's gravel, but easily accomplished by sedans (during the summer — snow makes this impossible in the winter, so plan to use a 4x4 vehicle during the cold months). The Steens Mountain Wilderness has elevations spanning from 4,200 feet to 9,800 feet above sea level, and the views from the top(s) are spectacular.
There is little cell service in this area, so download a map to be safe. This is a place you want to come to unwind for a while — not a place you want to get lost in. Getting here is a little bit strenuous, so if you decide you'd like to stay a while, there are two campgrounds with 72 primitive sites (15 of which are equestrian-friendly) that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In the (unlikely) event that these are full, there's an underrated Oregon campground with lake views, fishing, and boating under three hours away at Delintment Lake, also near Burns.
Excellent fishing and boating in Steens Mountain Wilderness
One of the things most necessary for a good fishing haul is peace and quiet, and there's plenty to be had in the Steens Wilderness. Motorized boats are not permitted on any of the lakes or streams, but canoes, kayaks, and float tubes are. The trout fishing in these mountains is fantastic, with red band trout, rainbow trout, and brook trout readily available for anglers of all skill levels.
Take your pick from sparkling cool-water lakes or brisk, high-desert streams. Patience will be rewarded. The most popular options for fishing in the Steens Mountain Wilderness include the Donner und Blitzen River and the aptly named Fish Lake. Fish Lake sits at 7,400 feet above sea level and can be found along North Steens Loop Road. It's a sparkling, clean glacial lake with a naturally occurring population of brook trout and rainbow trout regularly stocked.
The Donner und Blitzen River is another hotspot, home to plentiful native redband trout. The challenge here resides in the fact that there is typically no bait permitted in waters with redband trout; try lures or artificial flies instead. And be mindful: some areas are catch-and-release only, so prep before you arrive and know your stuff. Steens Mountain Wilderness is one of the most underrated destinations in Oregon, in part because of the excellent trout fishing opportunities. As with a trip to just about any body of water, wear bug spray – mosquitoes and ticks are not unheard of in the warm seasons.
Canyons and jaw-dropping hikes
With an impressive 68 miles of jaw-dropping hiking trails to peruse, the Steens Mountain Wilderness is excellent, high-elevation hiking in Oregon with awe-inspiring views of the surrounding valleys, lakes, and canyons. Even novice hikers will find these trails doable; the ones offering the best access to famous vistas are fairly easy.
You'll find trailheads at both campgrounds; the popular Blitzen River Trail and the beloved Wilderness Nature Trail are both accessed from the Page Springs Campground, and the South Steens Campground is the gateway to even more hiking opportunities. Additional trailheads can be found at Pike Creek and Wildhorse Overlook; one of the most beloved hiking trails in the Steens Mountain Wilderness is a longer route that leads 2.4 miles down to Wildhorse Lake. While the hike in is less strenuous (all downhill), the hike out is exhausting (all uphill). Then, the Pike Creek Canyon trail is a must-see for canyon chasers, leading hikers through the Owyhee Canyonlands for some one-of-a-kind views. Anyone craving vantage points of various canyons and highlights like Kiger Gorge, the East Rim, and Steens Summit will find the trails leading up to them to be surprisingly easy.
Upon returning to Burns, consider a 90-minute drive to Lake Abert, southern Oregon's saltwater lake that attracts migratory birds, for your next outing. No matter what adventures you decide to embark upon, always check the weather before you leave — Oregon's weather can seem wildly random, and nobody wants to hike in a sudden lightning barrage. And always watch your feet! Rattlesnakes are commonly spotted in the wildlands of Oregon, and Steens Wilderness is no exception.