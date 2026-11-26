Sometimes, one gets the urge to quite literally "get away from it all." We get it; it happens to the best of us. So, what if we told you there's a 170,200-acre expanse of high desert hiding deep in the Oregon wilderness that offers a chance to really get away from it all? Located a bit over an hour from Burns, the Steens Mountain Wilderness is one of the last remaining truly remote regions in the Beaver State. It's a deeply hidden gem that demonstrates why this corner of the U.S. is often a bucket-list item.

From Burns, take Highway 78 Southeast for 2 miles, and then hang a right onto State Highway 205. From there, drive 60 miles south; just past Frenchglen, take a quick left onto Steens Mountain Loop Road — the highest-elevation road in Oregon. It's gravel, but easily accomplished by sedans (during the summer — snow makes this impossible in the winter, so plan to use a 4x4 vehicle during the cold months). The Steens Mountain Wilderness has elevations spanning from 4,200 feet to 9,800 feet above sea level, and the views from the top(s) are spectacular.

There is little cell service in this area, so download a map to be safe. This is a place you want to come to unwind for a while — not a place you want to get lost in. Getting here is a little bit strenuous, so if you decide you'd like to stay a while, there are two campgrounds with 72 primitive sites (15 of which are equestrian-friendly) that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In the (unlikely) event that these are full, there's an underrated Oregon campground with lake views, fishing, and boating under three hours away at Delintment Lake, also near Burns.