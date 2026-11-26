Near Bonn And Cologne Is The Vibrant 'Town Of 100 Villages' With Cute Shops, Tasty Local Eats, And Events
Trips outside of Germany's biggest cities can take you to fairytale riverside hamlets full of shops and street markets that have been long-standing fixtures of local life. You might plan outings to one or two smaller settlements. Visiting 100 in a single region might sound absurd, but that's what the city of Hennef purports to offer. Its nickname is "die stadt der 100 dörfer," or the city of 100 villages, a reference to the fact that its territory encompasses roughly 100 districts. Within this patchwork of communities, visitors can find everything from medieval streets with restaurants in half-timbered buildings to shops around market squares.
The broader Hennef area straddles the Sieg River, about 30 minutes from Bonn and Cologne by train. The river weaves through its districts, interspersing more developed areas with floodplains and forest. The diverse districts range from the center, Hennef-Zentrum, which has around 25,000 residents according to Hennef's portal, to the essentially deserted outpost of Altglück, which the city reports as having zero residents, as of this writing. There are also some intriguing historic pockets within this assortment. Hennef-Stadt Blankenberg, for example, is an intact medieval settlement, complete with city gates. Geistingen is another notable district because of its spa park, a remnant of Hennef's past as a designated spa town in the early 20th century.
The dining scene behind Hennef's medieval walls
If you're looking for somewhere atmospheric to sit down for a meal, heading to Hennef's Stadt Blankenberg district is a safe bet. The walled village has old-world charm and a decent dining scene with several local staples.
Wein Café Alt Blankenberg is one of Stadt Blankenberg's older establishments, which functions as a strausswirtschaft, or traditional wine bar. It serves wine and spirits alongside affordable bites such as blechkuchen sheet cakes (tray bakes). The tavern is set in a half-timbered building with garden seating that's estimated to date back to the 17th century. The wine comes from various German wine regions, including the valley around the Mosel River, which travel writer Rick Steves compares to the Rhine but without the crowds.
Alongside Wein Café Alt Blankenberg, Zum Alten Turm is another highlight on Blankenberg's city tour route. The 17th-century townhouse is also a long-standing fixture of Stadt Blankenberg. The family-run restaurant has 4.7 stars on Google Maps, as of this writing, and serves German dishes such as currywurst (sausages) and schnitzel (pounded, breaded meat). It's also got a decent selection of vegetarian and vegan options. Sadly, at the time of writing, it has announced that it's closing down at the end of 2026 unless a new operator takes over; it also closed and reopened in 2025, as reported by Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger.
Shopping and festivals in Hennef
Hennef-Zentrum's Marktplatz square sits right in front of Hennef train station, with a modest water fountain in its center. It hosts a market with baked goods, cheese, and fresh produce every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For a few days around the end of November, the space transforms into a Christmas market — a potential boon for travelers seeking out Germany's spectacular Christmas markets to get into the holiday spirit.
Shoppers can also browse souvenirs in the mix of boutiques and specialty stores around Marktplatz. If you're looking for a whimsical gift, Wundertüte has an eclectic selection and holds 4.5 stars on Google Maps, as of this writing. It sells everything from children's toys to music boxes. Stop in Buchhandlung am Markt on a side street off the square if you want to pick up a literary souvenir — it sells English-language books alongside German ones. It holds readings and talks, too.
Hennef hosts a major event in the third weekend of September: Stadtfest. The event turns Frankfurter Straße, a street in the center, into a sprawling festival zone, with a funfair and live music on multiple stages. The festival typically features around 200 food and drink street stalls. Kunst auf der Burg or Art at the Castle, is another major event to consider planning a trip around. It usually runs through the summer, exhibiting sculptors' work among the ruins of Burg Blankenberg, Stadt Blankenberg's medieval castle. Before heading to Hennef, whether for its festivals or medieval sights, read up on the unwritten rules to know for a visit to Germany.