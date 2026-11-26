Trips outside of Germany's biggest cities can take you to fairytale riverside hamlets full of shops and street markets that have been long-standing fixtures of local life. You might plan outings to one or two smaller settlements. Visiting 100 in a single region might sound absurd, but that's what the city of Hennef purports to offer. Its nickname is "die stadt der 100 dörfer," or the city of 100 villages, a reference to the fact that its territory encompasses roughly 100 districts. Within this patchwork of communities, visitors can find everything from medieval streets with restaurants in half-timbered buildings to shops around market squares.

The broader Hennef area straddles the Sieg River, about 30 minutes from Bonn and Cologne by train. The river weaves through its districts, interspersing more developed areas with floodplains and forest. The diverse districts range from the center, Hennef-Zentrum, which has around 25,000 residents according to Hennef's portal, to the essentially deserted outpost of Altglück, which the city reports as having zero residents, as of this writing. There are also some intriguing historic pockets within this assortment. Hennef-Stadt Blankenberg, for example, is an intact medieval settlement, complete with city gates. Geistingen is another notable district because of its spa park, a remnant of Hennef's past as a designated spa town in the early 20th century.