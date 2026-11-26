In November 2026, TikTok creator Jacki Bru posted a frightening account of what she believed was carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at a resort in Cancun. The symptoms she experienced, which included headaches, dizziness, and fainting, are consistent with the signs of breathing carbon monoxide. Thankfully, she and her husband recovered quickly after they left the resort. Others haven't been so lucky. In February 2025, for instance, three American travelers were found dead in their room at a Belize resort. Their families filed a wrongful death suit against the resort after an investigation confirmed their deaths were caused by carbon monoxide released into the room by a faulty water heater. That suit is still in progress as of the time of writing.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible and odorless gas produced when fuels like wood, charcoal, or gasoline burn. Many common appliances, like furnaces or portable generators, release CO, which accumulates in the air if they're used in poorly ventilated areas. When people breathe it, it replaces oxygen in their blood, leading to flu-like symptoms that can escalate to tissue damage, brain damage, or death if they don't reach fresh air in time. If the exposure happens while someone is asleep, they can breathe a fatal dose before they even know there's a problem. Because of that, it's particularly dangerous in spaces like hotel rooms and a sneaky danger of Airbnbs, as well as one of the biggest potential hazards of RV living.

The best way to protect yourself against CO poisoning while traveling is to pack a portable carbon monoxide detector. You can get one for as little as $25-$30, and there are battery-powered versions that are ideal for international travel. If you don't bring a detector and you get sick, you may be able to sue for medical expenses and emotional distress.