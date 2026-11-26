Between New Haven And Providence Is A Laid-Back East Coast Town With Craft Brews, Camping, And State Park Fun
Believe it or not, there are over 30 Salems across the United States. One of the most famous Salems, located in Massachusetts, has a spooky reputation tied to the country's colonial witch trials. However, driving roughly two and a half hours south lands you in another Salem with a more laid-back reputation. This Salem is a rural community in southeastern Connecticut, sitting about an hour's drive from New Haven, Connecticut, and just over an hour from Providence, Rhode Island. With just over 4,300 residents, Salem has traditional New England small-town vibes. Visitors will find open fields, forested hills, and historic buildings around the town. While it doesn't have a bustling downtown or a ton of tourist attractions, this Salem offers travelers a chance to escape the crowds for a peaceful weekend.
Besides the peaceful countryside, visitors interested in craft beer have another reason to visit. Salem's own Fox Farm Brewery is situated in a restored dairy barn and brews up super-local craft beers distributed only around New England. Outdoors enthusiasts can also make the best of their time at one of Salem's local campgrounds. Pick up a few brews to go and pitch a tent at Salem Farms or Witch Meadow. Alternatively, head farther east for camping options closer to Gardner Lake. Gardner Lake State Park is another favorite Salem destination, offering swimming, fishing, and boating on a scenic 528-acre lake.
Craft beer and country charm in Salem, Connecticut
One of the best reasons for beer lovers to visit Salem is Fox Farm Brewery, a family-owned brewery set on rural farmland on Music Vale Road. Since opening in 2017 in a 1960s-era barn, Fox Farm Brewery offers the traditional aesthetic of a Connecticut farmstead, from the tap handles repurposed from shovel handles to the wide outdoor seating area and natural wood interiors. While the vibes are great, the beer itself holds equal merit. Fox Farm produces a mix of small-batch lagers, IPAs, farmhouse ales, and spontaneously fermented beers, with a rotating selection that keeps the menu interesting. Craft beer lovers may want to check the brewery's draft list before visiting, as the selection changes on the regular. You can also purchase cans and bottles to take home (or back to the campground).
The brewery partners with nearby Cato Corner Farm in Colchester to offer locally made cheese pairings, giving visitors another taste of the New England countryside. Before you leave, hit up Fox Farm's merch shop for a souvenir. Many items carry the brewery's slogan, "From the Soils Come the Spoils," a reminder of its country, farm-style brewing approach.
Salem has a few other small businesses worth visiting while you're in the area. Salem Valley Farms Ice Cream is a popular seasonal stop with more than 80 flavors of ice cream. Another seasonal must-visit (starting in mid-March) for more countryside charm is Burnett's County Gardens, where you can purchase a variety of plants and visit the gardens' Pollinator Park and Butterfly House, which opens in mid-July. For anyone interested in local history, the Salem Historical Society Museum is situated in the historic Salem Town House, which dates back to 1749, and is open from Memorial Day through October on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
Lakeside camping and state park adventures in and near Salem
Enjoying nature is yet another reason to spend a weekend in Salem, Connecticut. Nature lovers shouldn't miss Gardner Lake State Park, a retreat surrounding a 528-acre lake. Visitors can swim from the sandy beach, fish for bass and perch, or launch a kayak to explore beyond the shoreline. From inside Gardner Lake, visitors can also reach Connecticut's tiniest state park, Minnie Island, which is accessible only by watercraft, such as a boat or kayak. At less than an acre, this tiny island offers even more seclusion within nature.
For an overnight stay, Salem also has a handful of campgrounds to choose from. Witch Meadow Lake Family Campground offers 140 acres, most of which are wooded, and a 14-acre freshwater lake for swimming, fishing, boating, and just resting. Campers can also head to Salem Farms Campground, a family-run retreat with tent and RV sites, along with tons of recreational facilities. There are two swimming pools, playgrounds for the kids, nature trails, outdoor games, and more.
Devil's Hopyard State Park, Connecticut's devilishly fun escape, is also located in nearby East Haddam, about a half hour away by car. Its biggest highlight is Chapman Falls, where water cascades over rocks more than 60 feet down. Forest biking trails, birdwatching, and fishing along the Eight Mile River make the park worth your time beyond the famous waterfall. Devil's Hopyard also has 21 wooded campsites for visitors who are fine with a more rustic setup. Campers should know that running water isn't available, and the campground is only open seasonally (mid-April through mid-October). Fall is top-notch for leaf-peeping New England's glorious fall foliage if you can't visit this campground during spring or summer.