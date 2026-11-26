One of the best reasons for beer lovers to visit Salem is Fox Farm Brewery, a family-owned brewery set on rural farmland on Music Vale Road. Since opening in 2017 in a 1960s-era barn, Fox Farm Brewery offers the traditional aesthetic of a Connecticut farmstead, from the tap handles repurposed from shovel handles to the wide outdoor seating area and natural wood interiors. While the vibes are great, the beer itself holds equal merit. Fox Farm produces a mix of small-batch lagers, IPAs, farmhouse ales, and spontaneously fermented beers, with a rotating selection that keeps the menu interesting. Craft beer lovers may want to check the brewery's draft list before visiting, as the selection changes on the regular. You can also purchase cans and bottles to take home (or back to the campground).

The brewery partners with nearby Cato Corner Farm in Colchester to offer locally made cheese pairings, giving visitors another taste of the New England countryside. Before you leave, hit up Fox Farm's merch shop for a souvenir. Many items carry the brewery's slogan, "From the Soils Come the Spoils," a reminder of its country, farm-style brewing approach.

Salem has a few other small businesses worth visiting while you're in the area. Salem Valley Farms Ice Cream is a popular seasonal stop with more than 80 flavors of ice cream. Another seasonal must-visit (starting in mid-March) for more countryside charm is Burnett's County Gardens, where you can purchase a variety of plants and visit the gardens' Pollinator Park and Butterfly House, which opens in mid-July. For anyone interested in local history, the Salem Historical Society Museum is situated in the historic Salem Town House, which dates back to 1749, and is open from Memorial Day through October on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.