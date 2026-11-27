Portugal is far more than dreamy architecture and big waves — some of its best destinations are buried deep in its western mountains. One such place is Covilha, a historically industrial town known for wool farming and its ties to the Serra da Estrela mountain range. Covilha sits at the intersection of the Carpinteira and Goldra rivers and has a rich culture based in industry, artwork, and pastoral cuisine.

Located in the heart of the mountains, Covilha's history dates back to the Middle Ages when the town first started producing wool textiles. Trains first reached the mountains in 1891, bringing commerce and tourism that helped develop the town into the culture and arts hub it is today. Much of the architecture and identity dates back to the 1970s when industry boomed, and although there has been a shift toward modernity today, this heritage remains in the street art and cultural events that happen year-round.

Covilha is located in Northwestern Portugal, about 118 miles from Coimbra. If you're traveling in from overseas, the best way to get to town is by flying into Lisbon or Porto, which are roughly 160 miles from town. Both drives take about three hours by car, or visitors can catch the bus from either city in about the same amount of time.