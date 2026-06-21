The Most Underrated Outdoorsy Destination In Europe In 2026 Has Ancient Villages And Beaches

Portugal isn't exactly one of Europe's "hidden gems". After all, this coastal country's scenic cities and towns, ample historic sights, and pleasant Iberian climate all place it consistently high on lists of top European travel destinations. Still, Portugal, though relatively small, does have a few secrets left to share with those travelers willing to step outside the popular tourist routes. One such secret is Portugal's Peneda-Geres National Park.

The 270-square-mile Peneda-Geres National Park is located near the Portuguese-Spanish border in Northeastern Portugal, about a 1.5-hour drive from Porto, and about 4 hours from Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport. Peneda-Geres is Portugal's only national park, which, alone, reveals that it's quite special. Indeed, this stunning region features beautiful mountains interspersed with lovely river systems and some of Europe's rarest biodiversity. While these natural resources alone are worth the trip, Peneda-Geres also protects a rich cultural history and a remarkable network of historic villages and communities, all infused with an ancient culture distinct from anywhere else in Portugal. Though it remains an underrated destination, this national park offers plenty of opportunities for mountain hiking, riverside beach swimming, and cultural immersion that is difficult to find elsewhere in Europe.