The Most Underrated Outdoorsy Destination In Europe In 2026 Has Ancient Villages And Beaches
Portugal isn't exactly one of Europe's "hidden gems". After all, this coastal country's scenic cities and towns, ample historic sights, and pleasant Iberian climate all place it consistently high on lists of top European travel destinations. Still, Portugal, though relatively small, does have a few secrets left to share with those travelers willing to step outside the popular tourist routes. One such secret is Portugal's Peneda-Geres National Park.
The 270-square-mile Peneda-Geres National Park is located near the Portuguese-Spanish border in Northeastern Portugal, about a 1.5-hour drive from Porto, and about 4 hours from Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport. Peneda-Geres is Portugal's only national park, which, alone, reveals that it's quite special. Indeed, this stunning region features beautiful mountains interspersed with lovely river systems and some of Europe's rarest biodiversity. While these natural resources alone are worth the trip, Peneda-Geres also protects a rich cultural history and a remarkable network of historic villages and communities, all infused with an ancient culture distinct from anywhere else in Portugal. Though it remains an underrated destination, this national park offers plenty of opportunities for mountain hiking, riverside beach swimming, and cultural immersion that is difficult to find elsewhere in Europe.
Landscapes and ancient villages in Penda-Geres National Park
Peneda-Geres National Park is notable for its uniquely Iberian ecological diversity and spectacular mountain scenery. While Portugal's popular reputation tends to revolve around major cities like Lisbon and under-the-radar Portuguese gems like Viana do Castelo, Peneda-Geres National Park hides a region of massive granite mountains, glacial valleys, oak forests, and peat bogs. The Peneda-Geres mountains are home to many of Portugal's few remaining populations of wild ponies, ibex, and even wolves. The mountain ranges in the park create plenty of impressive geological formations and brilliant waterfalls of all shapes and sizes. Visitors can observe these natural wonders from the park's many excellent lookout points. So rich is the park's biodiversity that, together with the neighboring Baixa Limia–Serra do Xurés nature park in Spain, Peneda-Geres is recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Much like Portugal's gorgeous and historic (though rarely-visited) Coa Valley, Peneda-Geres has a cultural side that's just as engaging as its biodiversity. The park is home to several historic communities. Villages like Castro Laboreiro, Lindoso, and Pitões das Júnias take advantage of isolated mountain settings to preserve ancient rural traditions. With so much granite at hand from the surrounding mountains, many of these villages also feature striking buildings. Other prominent historic sites include centuries-old castles, churches, and even ancient Roman roads.
Outdoor activities in Peneda-Geres National Park
Exploring Peneda-Geres National Park will almost certainly involve spectacular views and cultural immersion, but the park is also a superb destination for outdoor activities. One of the park's most notable attributes is its beaches — specifically its one-of-a-kind river beaches. Most European beaches, including the less-crowded hidden gem beaches of Europe, lie along the ocean or one of Europe's many seas. However, Peneda-Geres National Park's river systems and attached dam have created several sandy beaches along its riverbanks. Visitors can take a dip in the cool, slow current of the rivers, relax on the beach, or enjoy a nearby restaurant or cafe, all while basking in the exceptional scenery. Some of Peneda-Geres' beaches even have intriguing attractions. For example, the Geres River Beach has an underwater chapel just offshore that reveals itself if there's a drop in water levels.
While beach swimming is always fun, Peneda-Geres wouldn't be a true national park without incredible hikes. Fortunately, many of the park's best trails also circle past its riverside beaches, meaning you can easily check both "hiking" and "swimming" off your list. The 6.4-mile Arado Waterfall Trail passes one of the park's many photogenic waterfalls, while the 6.2-mile Xertelo Route highlights the park's Sete Lagoas, or "seven lagoons". Despite the park's rustic and rural character, Peneda-Geres does have several choice lodging options, including luxury resorts, boutique hotels, and small vacation rentals, where you can relax after a long day of hiking and swimming.