If you need a quiet nature escape for a break between Gator football games and theme park hopping, you don't have to travel far. In fact, there's one sitting between Gainesville and Orlando, and it's an easy detour off Interstate 75 (I-75). Once inside Marshall Swamp Wildlife Management Area, you'll find a 6,000-acre sanctuary along the Ocklawaha River, where hardwood swamps and wetland marshes create a peaceful place to wander around. Here, boardwalks and wooden overlooks rise above swampy wetlands, making it easy to hike, spot gators, and watch all kinds of birds along the way. Plus, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the river. Nearby boat ramps allow easy access for fishing and boating while taking in views of this nature-rich haven from the water.

On its surface, Marshall Swamp Wildlife Management Area (WMA) might not appear any different from typical Florida protected public lands, but it is. The WMA sits along what should have been the Cross Florida Barge Canal route. This major impoundment project would have connected the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean, cutting the travel time for large vessels by a few days. Had it been completed in the mid-to-late 1960s – and not halted due to ecological concerns — the region would have been a significant shipping route instead of serving as a habitat for native wildlife or a spot for recreational opportunities for locals and visitors alike.

Part of the impounded waterways sits directly inside the WMA, while the expansive area is now protected under the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway, a world-class destination for hiking, paddling, and fishing. So, when you explore, you'll be walking through a piece of Florida's maritime history. The wildlife area is perfect for casual strolls, but pro hikers can connect to nearby paths to explore more of the swamps and marshlands that cover the region.