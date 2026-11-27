Between Orlando And Gainesville Is Florida's Wetland Oasis With A Boardwalk Trail, River Views, And Fishing
If you need a quiet nature escape for a break between Gator football games and theme park hopping, you don't have to travel far. In fact, there's one sitting between Gainesville and Orlando, and it's an easy detour off Interstate 75 (I-75). Once inside Marshall Swamp Wildlife Management Area, you'll find a 6,000-acre sanctuary along the Ocklawaha River, where hardwood swamps and wetland marshes create a peaceful place to wander around. Here, boardwalks and wooden overlooks rise above swampy wetlands, making it easy to hike, spot gators, and watch all kinds of birds along the way. Plus, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the river. Nearby boat ramps allow easy access for fishing and boating while taking in views of this nature-rich haven from the water.
On its surface, Marshall Swamp Wildlife Management Area (WMA) might not appear any different from typical Florida protected public lands, but it is. The WMA sits along what should have been the Cross Florida Barge Canal route. This major impoundment project would have connected the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean, cutting the travel time for large vessels by a few days. Had it been completed in the mid-to-late 1960s – and not halted due to ecological concerns — the region would have been a significant shipping route instead of serving as a habitat for native wildlife or a spot for recreational opportunities for locals and visitors alike.
Part of the impounded waterways sits directly inside the WMA, while the expansive area is now protected under the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway, a world-class destination for hiking, paddling, and fishing. So, when you explore, you'll be walking through a piece of Florida's maritime history. The wildlife area is perfect for casual strolls, but pro hikers can connect to nearby paths to explore more of the swamps and marshlands that cover the region.
Explore Marshall Swamp Wildlife Management Area by land or water
Marshall Swamp WMA offers plenty of fun both on land and on water. One of the best ways to explore the WMA is to get out on the trails. Booked at nearly 5 miles on AllTrails, the Cross Florida Greenway: Marshall Swamp Trail is an out-and-back path that is fairly flat and dotted with boardwalks that provide clearance when the area is covered in water. Just keep in mind, the trail can get quite wet and muddy, so wear sturdy shoes to prevent slipping.
Hikers enjoy crossing through the different landscapes, each having its own vibe, with some spots feeling more like a jungle in the middle of the swamp. The tall, shady trees offer cool spots on days when the sun is high in the sky, and the boardwalks are great to stop for breaks and a chance to spot gators, snakes, or turtles. "This is probably one of my favorite trails in the Marion County area," remarked a recent hiker. "Between the trees, the changing landscape, and the quiet of the trail, it's just a great place to get some miles in."
Want to get on the Ocklawaha River? Head to the nearest boat ramp, which is about 2.5 miles north of the WMA, while a second ramp is 8 miles south. The river is ideal for simply cruising around, taking in the views. But make the most of it by bringing a fishing license and rod along. Find a spot to hook largemouth bass or bluefish. Fish Brain users have reported catching alligator gar, too, but these fish are a FWC-protected species, and it's illegal to keep them. When you're ready to move on from the swamp, make your way to Ocala, the underrated Florida town boasting one of America's largest springs, or take the 1-hour drive to Gainesville in case you want to catch a Gator game or dig into local eats at Florida's best college city.