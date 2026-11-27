Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast County With Affordable Living, Gorgeous Beaches, And State Park Fun
It's no secret that some places, like Florida, are more geographically blessed than others. Famous for its warm climate, stunning beaches, and coastal wetlands, it's been the go-to magnet for retirees for decades. These days, however, the Sunshine State is facing competition from its fellow neighbors along the Atlantic. North Carolina's friendly tax landscape is attracting retirees, ranking as the country's second top destination for those 60 and over, per a 2025 SmartAsset survey. One popular region for relocation is Onslow County along the state's southern coast, fronting miles of waterways for boundless recreation paired with affordable living.
For Floridians, trading beaches for new beaches isn't a sacrifice, especially when noting the Tar Heel State's financial perks. It's hard to beat Florida's zero state income tax, but North Carolina's flat rate falls to 3.47% in 2027 (via OSBM), not astronomical compared to states like California, which imposes up to a 13.3% rate (via TurboTax). North Carolinians don't have to pay taxes on their Social Security or on any inherited money. Property taxes come in lower than Florida, per WalletHub, as does auto insurance, taking the sting out of paying taxes on 401(k) or pension distributions.
Retirees considering a move to Onslow County will benefit from the milder climate versus Florida, giving them more time to spend outdoors. Along with water fun, there are dozens of parks for nature therapy, including New River Waterfront Park, where explorations along walking decks may lead to wildlife spotting. They can find connection in the area's many community events, like a holiday parade and market. In spite of the area's humming economy, propped up by the marine base of Camp Lejeune as well as farmland, they will find a slower pace of life where small-town charm mingles with beachside access and lifestyle amenities.
Explore Onslow County's communities
Under an hour's drive from the regional airport in New Bern or just a two-hour drive from North Carolina's capital city, Raleigh, Onslow County is steeped in colonial heritage, one that will enthrall history buffs. The lure of the waterways attracted European settlers in 1713. Eventually, Onslow County was established in 1734, named for Arthur Onslow in the British Parliament. After a deadly hurricane, the county courthouse was relocated to a new settlement, newly named Jacksonville after President Andrew Jackson, which was incorporated in 1842.
Learn more at Jacksonville's museums and memorials, including the Onslow County Museum, Lejeune Memorial Gardens, and newly opened Carolina Museum of the Marine. As the seat of the county and its largest city, you'll find the most restaurants and retailers here. You'll also find experiential businesses, like Mike's Farm, for strawberry picking and seasonal hayrides, and Walton's Distillery, known for moonshine and free tours and tastings. Redditors note that military exercises from Camp Lejeune can be inconveniently noisy. But another shared that "The quality of life is great. The community is very safe, cost of living is low... shopping and restaurants are convenient, and there's not much traffic."
Another city worthy of research is Swansboro, considered the "Friendly City by the Sea." Swansboro is a charmer with a beautiful harbor great for cruise tours and boutique shopping in its historic district. Away from Jacksonville's busier vibe, you can relax and reset amid the peaceful overlooks of White Oak River along the boardwalks of Riverview and Bicentennial parks. "Whether fishing from the pier, watching the boats float by, listening to live music or having a cocktail in hand – this is the Life Work Balance I long for," notes one Tripadvisor Riverview fan.
Take in Onslow County's waterways
With more than 30 miles of beaches, Onslow County is a playground for water-worshippers, should they want to boogie-board, kayak, fish, or explore the shell-filled coastline. If you want to unplug along unspoiled barrier islands, Swansboro's Hammocks Beach State Park delivers on white sandy shores in a natural dune setting split across four islands for a mix of activities.
There are short but scenic hikes amid maritime forests and marshland that meander through the mainland. Paddle trails can take you to the park's major draw, Bear Island, a 4-mile-long barrier island that's also accessible by a 15-minute ferry ride April through October for $10 (or buy an annual pass). Swim and boogie board in the crystal waters or bring your fishing license for a chance to catch some flounder.
More salty air can be found at North Topsail Beach (pronounced "Tops'l") on the north end of Topsail Island. After crossing a wide-span bridge to get here, you will find oceanfront homes in a laid-back setting lacking a commercial strip in contrast to two neighboring beaches. Head over to the state's longest fishing pier where king mackerel, mullet, pompano, or blue fish may be biting. The pier restaurant is open all day and serves casual fare, including eggs, pancakes, burgers, and seafood plates. A sandbar about 40 feet offshore calms the water and makes for afternoon tide pools, ideal for adventuring families. They can also hunt for ancient shark teeth or take a canoe ride. There are three access points for free parking. Note that street parking isn't permitted. Onslow County's proximity to cool cities makes for great travel days, including a visit to the wildly affordable city of Wilmington, known for its flower festival and beloved historical attractions.