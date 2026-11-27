It's no secret that some places, like Florida, are more geographically blessed than others. Famous for its warm climate, stunning beaches, and coastal wetlands, it's been the go-to magnet for retirees for decades. These days, however, the Sunshine State is facing competition from its fellow neighbors along the Atlantic. North Carolina's friendly tax landscape is attracting retirees, ranking as the country's second top destination for those 60 and over, per a 2025 SmartAsset survey. One popular region for relocation is Onslow County along the state's southern coast, fronting miles of waterways for boundless recreation paired with affordable living.

For Floridians, trading beaches for new beaches isn't a sacrifice, especially when noting the Tar Heel State's financial perks. It's hard to beat Florida's zero state income tax, but North Carolina's flat rate falls to 3.47% in 2027 (via OSBM), not astronomical compared to states like California, which imposes up to a 13.3% rate (via TurboTax). North Carolinians don't have to pay taxes on their Social Security or on any inherited money. Property taxes come in lower than Florida, per WalletHub, as does auto insurance, taking the sting out of paying taxes on 401(k) or pension distributions.

Retirees considering a move to Onslow County will benefit from the milder climate versus Florida, giving them more time to spend outdoors. Along with water fun, there are dozens of parks for nature therapy, including New River Waterfront Park, where explorations along walking decks may lead to wildlife spotting. They can find connection in the area's many community events, like a holiday parade and market. In spite of the area's humming economy, propped up by the marine base of Camp Lejeune as well as farmland, they will find a slower pace of life where small-town charm mingles with beachside access and lifestyle amenities.