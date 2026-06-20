The North Carolina City That's A Wildly Affordable Retirement Dupe For San Diego

With prices soaring these days, the budget-minded are trying to save money with dupes — like buying drugstore foundation instead of the pricey celeb favorite. Choosing a retirement destination is no different. While many get dreamy-eyed thinking about the laidback, beachy vibes of metropolitan San Diego, reality bites when confronted with the city's million-dollar prices. An affordable swap in terms of weather, activities, and lifestyle is just a coast away in North Carolina's colonial town of Wilmington near the seashore, where cobblestone streets, hitching posts, and horse troughs are charming vestiges of its past.

The reasons for retiring in San Diego are legion, but Wilmington can provide an enviable lifestyle in its smaller community of 125,000 residents and significantly lower housing costs. You'll find mild temperatures here, with winters averaging from 46 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Not to mention, it also boasts the cleanest air in the state. Unlike California, the state's tax rates are also friendly, saving those pension dollars for concert tickets, boat tours, and shiny new bikes.

San Diego is popular for many reasons, as the metropolis of 1.4 million residents shines year-round with an inviting climate along 70 miles of coastline. The city has myriad activities for families and seniors, including Balboa Park, the San Diego Zoo, theaters, and waterfront music venues. But don't forget about those nearly seven-figure homes and the city's traffic congestion rued by Redditors. Wilmington offers a similar beachy lifestyle without so much of San Diego's crowds.