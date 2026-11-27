The Piney Woods of East Texas, as well as the Prairies and Lakes Region of North Texas, are known for their many lakes and reservoirs. On the state's eastern border, Caddo Lake, which was the only natural lake in the Lone Star State prior to becoming a reservoir, has been considered an outstanding fishery since the Caddoan Indians first settled along its banks. Along Texas' northern border, Lake Texoma is renowned as a world-class fishery, particularly for striped bass and catfish. However, each of these lakes is shared with another state. Anyone looking for outstanding fishing and outdoor fun in a lake entirely located within Texas will find what they're looking for at Lake Nacogdoches. So, say goodbye to Caddo Lake and so long to Texoma; hello to your next East Texas getaway.

Lake Nacogdoches is a 2,200-acre reservoir located about 10 miles outside of its namesake city, which happens to be the oldest town in Texas. This places it right along the route between Houston and Shreveport. It is about 2.5 hours north of Houston and two hours south of Shreveport. The proximity to these two hubs, along with the presence of East Texas Regional Airport (GGG) 65 miles away in Longview, makes Lake Nacogdoches extremely easy to reach. The lake was formed in 1976 when a dam was completed across Loco Bayou. Lake Nacogdoches was created for two reasons: to provide drinking water and recreational opportunities. With that in mind, it's little surprise that this impoundment not only turned out to be an excellent fishery, but also an ideal location for many other activities such as swimming, boating, kayaking, water skiing, jet skiing, and tubing. Visitors can also enjoy shoreside activities such as picnicking, hiking, nature watching, and disc golf.