Goodbye Caddo Lake, So Long Texoma: This Fishing Paradise Between Houston And Shreveport Has Endless Outdoor Fun
The Piney Woods of East Texas, as well as the Prairies and Lakes Region of North Texas, are known for their many lakes and reservoirs. On the state's eastern border, Caddo Lake, which was the only natural lake in the Lone Star State prior to becoming a reservoir, has been considered an outstanding fishery since the Caddoan Indians first settled along its banks. Along Texas' northern border, Lake Texoma is renowned as a world-class fishery, particularly for striped bass and catfish. However, each of these lakes is shared with another state. Anyone looking for outstanding fishing and outdoor fun in a lake entirely located within Texas will find what they're looking for at Lake Nacogdoches. So, say goodbye to Caddo Lake and so long to Texoma; hello to your next East Texas getaway.
Lake Nacogdoches is a 2,200-acre reservoir located about 10 miles outside of its namesake city, which happens to be the oldest town in Texas. This places it right along the route between Houston and Shreveport. It is about 2.5 hours north of Houston and two hours south of Shreveport. The proximity to these two hubs, along with the presence of East Texas Regional Airport (GGG) 65 miles away in Longview, makes Lake Nacogdoches extremely easy to reach. The lake was formed in 1976 when a dam was completed across Loco Bayou. Lake Nacogdoches was created for two reasons: to provide drinking water and recreational opportunities. With that in mind, it's little surprise that this impoundment not only turned out to be an excellent fishery, but also an ideal location for many other activities such as swimming, boating, kayaking, water skiing, jet skiing, and tubing. Visitors can also enjoy shoreside activities such as picnicking, hiking, nature watching, and disc golf.
Lake Nacogdoches offers excellent angling opportunities
While there are a variety of activities to enjoy around Lake Nacogdoches, this East Texas impoundment is primarily known as a premier destination for bass fishing. The lake record largemouth bass is an impressive 15.34 pounds and the lake has yielded a number of trophy-sized fish. Lake Nacogdoches is a year-round fishery, but in summer bass can be somewhat difficult to catch during the heat of the day. Fishing for panfish, on the other hand, is at its best during the end of spring and through summer. Anglers can also fish for both catfish and crappie on this lake.
Anglers will find ample shore access, as well as fishing piers and boat launches, at a pair of parks on opposite sides of the lake. Lake Nacogdoches East Side Park also features picnic and swimming areas. Lake Nacogdoches West Side Park has all of those amenities as well as a disc golf course and walking trail. Both parks on located on the lower end of the lake, near the dam, and there is no admission fee to either facility. However, whether fishing from shore, off a pier, or on a boat, anglers 17 years and older must have a valid Texas fishing license.
While camping isn't allowed at either of the parks, Lake Nacogdoches RV Resort is located right next to West Side Park. There are also a number of private rental homes and cabins surrounding the lake. Downtown Nacogdoches, one of Texas' most nostalgic downtown areas, is only about 15 minutes away and filled with unique shops, restaurants, and accommodations. Driving to Lake Nacogdoches up Interstate 45 from Houston will take you through Huntsville State Park, an underrated state park on the edge of a national forest that is another iconic East Texas stop for outdoor lovers.