Hidden On A National Forest's Edge Is Texas' Underrated State Park For A Pristine Lakeside Escape

Just over an hour north of Houston by car is a modest Texas state park that's an ideal lakeside escape from the big city, and the perfect retreat for anglers, hikers, and boaters looking for some quiet time to connect with nature. Huntsville State Park is a 2,100-acre oasis on the shores of Lake Raven, hidden in the pines and hardwoods of East Texas on the edge of the Sam Houston National Forest. Visitors to this underrated destination can camp, swim, fish, or rent a kayak and venture out on the beautiful, tree-lined lake while taking in the splendor of this lush corner of the Lone Star State.

Constructed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, like another CCC-built Southern state park that boasts one of America's best campgrounds, Huntsville State Park boasts more than 150 campsites, including 23 with full RV hookups. Another 77 have electricity and water, and 54 only have access to water. For those not willing to part with the bulk of their creature comforts, the park also provides eight cabins for rent, and all cabins are heated and air-conditioned. They don't have bathrooms, but restrooms and shower facilities are within walking distance.

Campsites start at a modest $15 a night, while the cabins rent for $60 nightly, with a two-night minimum. The amenities available at most sites offer guests to the park a level of comfort during the heat of the day (or the chill that's common in the winter) that makes the park a great family destination. The park also provides a fishing pier, a designated swimming area, and a host of trails for adventurers who want to wander the piney woods and get away from camp for a bit.