The Oldest City In Texas Is A Friendly Charmer With Natural Beauty, Shops, Iconic Restaurants, And Trails

Texas is famous for having six flags fly over the territory (and the moniker that gave rise to one of the world's largest theme park chains). However, the oldest city in the state, Nacogdoches, has been under nine flags since its founding in 1779. Along with its multi-national history and scenic beauty, Nacogdoches boasts a thriving downtown and restaurant scene, as well as one of the fastest-growing arts programs in the country at Stephen F. Austin State University. Moreover, the small city of approximately 32,000 people has a wide trail network connecting parks across the vibrant "Garden Capital of Texas."

Although Nacogdoches is overshadowed by historic and trendy San Antonio, Texas history buffs can't visit the Lone Star State without visiting where the Texas Revolution started in 1832. It was then that 253 militiamen armed with shotguns and hunting rifles forced Colonel Jose de las Piedras and his Mexican forces out of East Texas, kick-starting Texas's drive for independence. Nearly three decades later, Nacogdoches was the site of Texas's first oil well in 1861, and later became a major rail hub. If you'd still like to ride the rails to East Texas, you can make it as far as Longview on Amtrak's Texas Eagle before having to hop on a bus.

Nacogdoches is hidden deep in the heart of East Texas's Piney Woods, just over two-and-a-half hours from Houston without accounting for heavy traffic. If you're flying in, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Humble is a straight shot up U.S. Highway 59, making it the easiest and closest major hub to the city. On the way, stop in Lufkin, Texas's true hidden gem for outdoor recreation.