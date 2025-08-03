The Oldest City In Texas Is A Friendly Charmer With Natural Beauty, Shops, Iconic Restaurants, And Trails
Texas is famous for having six flags fly over the territory (and the moniker that gave rise to one of the world's largest theme park chains). However, the oldest city in the state, Nacogdoches, has been under nine flags since its founding in 1779. Along with its multi-national history and scenic beauty, Nacogdoches boasts a thriving downtown and restaurant scene, as well as one of the fastest-growing arts programs in the country at Stephen F. Austin State University. Moreover, the small city of approximately 32,000 people has a wide trail network connecting parks across the vibrant "Garden Capital of Texas."
Although Nacogdoches is overshadowed by historic and trendy San Antonio, Texas history buffs can't visit the Lone Star State without visiting where the Texas Revolution started in 1832. It was then that 253 militiamen armed with shotguns and hunting rifles forced Colonel Jose de las Piedras and his Mexican forces out of East Texas, kick-starting Texas's drive for independence. Nearly three decades later, Nacogdoches was the site of Texas's first oil well in 1861, and later became a major rail hub. If you'd still like to ride the rails to East Texas, you can make it as far as Longview on Amtrak's Texas Eagle before having to hop on a bus.
Nacogdoches is hidden deep in the heart of East Texas's Piney Woods, just over two-and-a-half hours from Houston without accounting for heavy traffic. If you're flying in, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Humble is a straight shot up U.S. Highway 59, making it the easiest and closest major hub to the city. On the way, stop in Lufkin, Texas's true hidden gem for outdoor recreation.
The history of Nacogdoches
Downtown Nacogdoches has both the charm of yesteryear and a friendly Texan character, without the hordes of tourists, making the city a great spot for a day or two away. Following the classic red brick roads downtown will lead you down the city's memory lane and to some of the city's iconic restaurants. Dolli's Diner fixes up a full range of breakfast items, while Roma's Italian Kitchen is well-known for its lunch specials and delicious selection of pastas and an outdoor patio in the heart of downtown, though reviewers on Google have noted that the environment outside can be noisy and may ruin a quiet evening. While you're downtown, stop by the Charles Bright Visitors Center on Main Street and take a leisurely walk past the city's hand-painted murals as you walk to Brendyn's BBQ, featured in Texas Monthly and ranked as one of the top barbecue joints in Texas.
While you're in Nacogdoches, take a trip back in time through many of downtown's historic buildings, including an old-time glass studio, a traditional barber shop, or modern spas. The city center truly comes alive throughout the year during many local festivals, including the Texas Blueberry Festival, the Sale on the Trail, the Downtown Wine Swirl, and the Nine Flags Christmas Festival. Friendly locals in the designated Tourism Friendly Texas Community will not only show you true Texan hospitality, but will also help you find that perfect souvenir from one of the many specialty boutiques. Enjoy a nightcap, late-night snack, and stay the night at The Fredonia Hotel in East Texas, or the iconic Jones House or Hardeman House bed and breakfasts.
Beautiful walking trails abound in East Texas
In addition to the historic trails running through Nacogdoches, the Piney Woods are full of outdoor recreation walks. In the city, take a walk (or a bike ride) through the Gayla Mize Garden at Stephen F. Austin State University, especially if you visit during the summer months when most of the woody Rhododendrons, Hydrangeas, and Gardenias are in full bloom. Adrenaline junkies have over 8 miles of terrain to conquer near the garden, including single-tracks, tight turns, and even a bowl. Since it is part of the university campus, you will need to get a free permit to park nearby. However, there is a public parking lot less than half a mile away at Pecan Acres Park.
If you're wanting to get closer to nature, don't miss visiting Banita Creek Preserve, 17 acres of natural bliss one mile north of the city's historic trail depot. Although the trails are only a couple of miles long, the natural escape connects with the Lanana Creek Trail running through Nacogdoches. Within the well–kept preserve, you'll see several species of trees, waterfalls, along with a unique 8-foot lawn chair statue dedicated to Dr. Abernethy, the "trailblazer" for both the Lanana Creek Trail and the Banita Creek Trail.
Travelers looking to spend time on the water won't have to go too far. You'll find Lake Nacogdoches, a well-known spot for trophy largemouth bass, just 10 miles out of the city. If you need more seclusion, be sure to check out Huntsville State Park, a lake hidden gem full of hiking trails, less than two hours away.