Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas boast roughly 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shorelines, dotted with sea caves, pristine beaches, sandstone formations, and scenic hiking paths. As a result, it's easy to see why millions visit places like Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore annually. However, you might be seeking a Michigan lake escape without the large crowds. That's where lesser-known spots like Haymarsh Lake State Game Area come in. Don't expect fancy amenities at this rustic retreat. The key ingredients for a good time are your camping and fishing gear, along with a canoe or kayak. Visitors can spend their days dipping a line and paddling across the calm waters before unwinding by a campfire.

Located in Big Rapids — a charming college town under an hour's drive from Grand Rapids – Haymarsh Lake State Game Area stretches across 6,737 acres, giving you plenty of room to spread out. At its core is Haymarsh Lake, which, until it was dammed in 1949 by the Department of Fish and Game, was six small separate bodies of water. What you see today is a 375-acre surface water oasis hosting several fish species, two boat launches, a fish cleaning station, and waterfront campsites – all surrounded by Michigan's peaceful wilderness.

Given that Haymarsh Lake State Game Area is tucked between Sleeping Bear Dunes and Grand Rapids, it's an ideal place to spend a night or two enjoying Michigan's quieter side before driving to the coastline. The best part? Similar to Ocqueoc Falls State Forest, Haymarsh's rustic camping is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so no online reservation is required. You also won't need to pay for a vehicle entry and parking permit, making it a budget-friendly stop for travelers with a few hours to spare.