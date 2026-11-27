Goodbye Sleeping Bear, So Long Pictured Rocks: This Underrated Michigan Park Has Scenic Fishing And Camping
Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas boast roughly 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shorelines, dotted with sea caves, pristine beaches, sandstone formations, and scenic hiking paths. As a result, it's easy to see why millions visit places like Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore annually. However, you might be seeking a Michigan lake escape without the large crowds. That's where lesser-known spots like Haymarsh Lake State Game Area come in. Don't expect fancy amenities at this rustic retreat. The key ingredients for a good time are your camping and fishing gear, along with a canoe or kayak. Visitors can spend their days dipping a line and paddling across the calm waters before unwinding by a campfire.
Located in Big Rapids — a charming college town under an hour's drive from Grand Rapids – Haymarsh Lake State Game Area stretches across 6,737 acres, giving you plenty of room to spread out. At its core is Haymarsh Lake, which, until it was dammed in 1949 by the Department of Fish and Game, was six small separate bodies of water. What you see today is a 375-acre surface water oasis hosting several fish species, two boat launches, a fish cleaning station, and waterfront campsites – all surrounded by Michigan's peaceful wilderness.
Given that Haymarsh Lake State Game Area is tucked between Sleeping Bear Dunes and Grand Rapids, it's an ideal place to spend a night or two enjoying Michigan's quieter side before driving to the coastline. The best part? Similar to Ocqueoc Falls State Forest, Haymarsh's rustic camping is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so no online reservation is required. You also won't need to pay for a vehicle entry and parking permit, making it a budget-friendly stop for travelers with a few hours to spare.
Take in lakeside scenery, then spend the night at Haymarsh Lake State Game Area
There are several ways to make the most of your days at Haymarsh Lake State Game Area. Beyond camping, locals come to fish, hunt, and simply spend time in nature without extra distractions. A Facebook user said the park is "One of the most Zen places I know of," while a Google reviewer enjoys visiting repeatedly to "reconnect with Mother Nature" and sleep around croaking frogs. Of course, Haymarsh Lake itself is the area's primary draw, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to explore the water, spot deer, and watch waterfowl wade along the shoreline.
Whether casting a line or heading out for a paddle, visitors can take in tree-lined shores and calm waters at Haymarsh Lake. Those fishing from the banks might reel in largemouth bass, crappie, perch, bluegill, and sunfish. Anglers who want to fish deeper waters can use one of two boat launches. Past guests have mentioned the lake's lovely lily pads, which add to the scenery as you wait for fish to bite. After a day on the water, a fish cleaning station is available to get your catch ready for dinner. Just note that anglers 17 years or older need a fishing license.
Another way to experience Haymarsh Lake State Game Area is to spend the night in one of 19 camping spots. Simply make your way to the registration station and pay the $20 fee with cash or check. From there, head to the campground, choose your spot, and pitch your tent along the shoreline. Be sure to bring all your essential camping gear for a night under the stars, as the park only offers basic amenities like a picnic table, a fire ring, a place to get water, vault toilets, and trash disposal. Consider treating the area's hand-pump water before drinking it or bringing your own as a standard precaution.