Under An Hour From Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Charming Market Town With Waterfalls, Tasty Eats, And Festivals
A village of stone houses near the tranquil East Allen river lies in the southwest portion of Northumberland, England, about 50 minutes from Newcastle upon Tyne and Newcastle International Airport (NCL). The former lead mining settlement of Allendale is full of surprises. As well as diverse restaurants, it is known for its over-the-top seasonal festivals and the beautiful countryside on its doorstep.
Since Allendale doesn't have an active railroad station, the best way to reach it is by car. Upon arrival, visitors will see Allendale's history reflected in the buildings that house its businesses. A three-story historic building is now home to The Lion House, an English restaurant and pub, is in the town center. Those looking to grab a drink with friends (and their well-behaved four-legged companions) can browse the extensive drink menu at The Kings Head pub next door. If you prefer something other than English food, The Spice Valley is an Indian restaurant and take out.
Food mixes with art inside the volunteer-run Allendale Forge Studios, which hosts monthly exhibitions and gives visitors a chance to meet those who have their works displayed in its gallery. An on-site café also offers breakfast, lunch, and cakes.
Festivals rule in Allendale no matter the time of year
Allendale is steeped in tradition, and perhaps none of its traditions go quite as far back as Tar Bar'l (Tar Barrel) each New Year's Eve. Dating back at least 160 years, the festival sees Allendale residents use fire instead of fireworks and sing "Auld Lang Sang" to usher in the new year. Tradition dictates that 45 Allendale men dress in colorful outfits and cover their faces in soot before hoisting barrels of tar onto their heads and lighting them on fire. It's a parade and fire festival rolled into one, and the men who participate inherit the honor from their ancestors.
Fortunately, festivals in Allendale aren't just limited to winter. September brings the three-day long Allen Valleys Folk Festival, which began in 2014. The annual event celebrates traditional dance and folk music, guided walks, and workshops. The festival culminates in Allendale Marketplace and involves the burning of a wooden effigy representing the legendary Allendale wolf. The tradition commemorates the panic of late 1904, when a real wolf escaped a zoo and killed local livestock.
Not all festivals in Allendale involve fire, however. Allendale Mayfair brings music and festivities to the town center in late May. There's a new theme each year; in 2027 organizers are focused on Pirates and the Seven Seas. The event runs Friday through Sunday and previous years have brought in bands, dances, themed races, and festivities for the kids.
Trails and waterfalls on Allendale's doorstep
England's northernmost county is known for its beautiful landscapes. Allendale is in the North Pennines, home to England's first national trail, and Allendale's location makes it an ideal place for visitors to enjoy the designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Allendale is surrounded by moors, hay meadows, and upland rivers and pathways, which give visitors access to beautiful surroundings. Nenthead, a remote village with mine tours, hiking trails, and waterfalls, is just 15-minutes' drive away.
The Allendale Town Circular trail covers over 6 miles of the East Allen Valley and passes by a river. Fully exploring the path takes just shy of 4 hours and appropriate footwear is recommended. Allenmill Bridge Walk is another popular route that leads to views of water cascading under a bridge. The walk is just under a mile long and curves along the East Allen river bank until it ends at Allenmill Bridge, near a smelt mill that has been shuttered since the 1980s.
While both walks are full of beautiful sites, seeing larger waterfalls will require a short drive farther into the Pennines. Ashgill Force is one of the area's most popular waterfalls. It's about 15 miles southwest from Allendale and easy to reach thanks to its location beneath a bridge. A path even allows visitors to walk behind the cascade.