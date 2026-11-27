A village of stone houses near the tranquil East Allen river lies in the southwest portion of Northumberland, England, about 50 minutes from Newcastle upon Tyne and Newcastle International Airport (NCL). The former lead mining settlement of Allendale is full of surprises. As well as diverse restaurants, it is known for its over-the-top seasonal festivals and the beautiful countryside on its doorstep.

Since Allendale doesn't have an active railroad station, the best way to reach it is by car. Upon arrival, visitors will see Allendale's history reflected in the buildings that house its businesses. A three-story historic building is now home to The Lion House, an English restaurant and pub, is in the town center. Those looking to grab a drink with friends (and their well-behaved four-legged companions) can browse the extensive drink menu at The Kings Head pub next door. If you prefer something other than English food, The Spice Valley is an Indian restaurant and take out.

Food mixes with art inside the volunteer-run Allendale Forge Studios, which hosts monthly exhibitions and gives visitors a chance to meet those who have their works displayed in its gallery. An on-site café also offers breakfast, lunch, and cakes.