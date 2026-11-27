Boston, America's cradle of liberty, is known far and wide for its history, its vibrant arts scene, and its easy access to the rest of New England. While Boston has many amenities, like a great healthcare system and world-class museums, some retirees to New England are looking for a slower pace. Enter Dukes County, Massachusetts. This is a historic island county with windswept cliffs, Atlantic beaches, and New England charm that has easier direct access to nature than a big city has.

The area's total population is approximately 21,000 people, a far cry from Boston Metro's 5 million. Comprised of Martha's Vineyard and the Elizabeth Islands, Dukes County can be an attractive alternative for those who want a maritime Massachusetts vibe without being in the big city. In 2026, Dukes County was named the No. 1 county in Massachusetts for retirees by Niche. Overall, Niche gave the county an A grade, with its rating bolstered by the plethora of available outdoor activities, its lively nightlife, status as "good" for families, and healthcare. Another plus for retirees relocating to Dukes County is the demographics: Niche's data indicates that 26% of the population is over 65.

At the same time, the Niche data makes it clear that there are aspects of this area that retirees should carefully consider before settling. One thing to watch out for is price. This area can be expensive and received a C in the study for cost of living. Housing costs are also an issue in some parts of this county. According to Niche's data, the median home value is around $1 million, over three times the national average. Weather can be a plus or a negative depending on individual preference: summers here are warm, but winters can get pretty cold with snow.