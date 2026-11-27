Forget Boston, Retire To Massachusetts' Island County With Lovely Beaches, Victorian Streets, And Outdoor Fun
Boston, America's cradle of liberty, is known far and wide for its history, its vibrant arts scene, and its easy access to the rest of New England. While Boston has many amenities, like a great healthcare system and world-class museums, some retirees to New England are looking for a slower pace. Enter Dukes County, Massachusetts. This is a historic island county with windswept cliffs, Atlantic beaches, and New England charm that has easier direct access to nature than a big city has.
The area's total population is approximately 21,000 people, a far cry from Boston Metro's 5 million. Comprised of Martha's Vineyard and the Elizabeth Islands, Dukes County can be an attractive alternative for those who want a maritime Massachusetts vibe without being in the big city. In 2026, Dukes County was named the No. 1 county in Massachusetts for retirees by Niche. Overall, Niche gave the county an A grade, with its rating bolstered by the plethora of available outdoor activities, its lively nightlife, status as "good" for families, and healthcare. Another plus for retirees relocating to Dukes County is the demographics: Niche's data indicates that 26% of the population is over 65.
At the same time, the Niche data makes it clear that there are aspects of this area that retirees should carefully consider before settling. One thing to watch out for is price. This area can be expensive and received a C in the study for cost of living. Housing costs are also an issue in some parts of this county. According to Niche's data, the median home value is around $1 million, over three times the national average. Weather can be a plus or a negative depending on individual preference: summers here are warm, but winters can get pretty cold with snow.
Experience lovely beaches and outdoor fun in Dukes County
As a place comprised of islands, Dukes County is home to some great beaches, with plenty of outdoor adventures beyond that. With 4.7 stars on Google Maps, one beach retirees might want to try is South Beach (also called Katama Beach) on Martha's Vineyard. This free public beach, located on the southern coast of the Vineyard, is known for having sandy dunes, rough waves, and Atlantic views. With lifeguards keeping watch here in the summertime and 1.25 miles of shoreline to explore, it's no wonder this area is so highly rated. Retirees should note that dogs are not allowed here.
Located northeast on the island is a 4.7-rated beach that many already know even if they don't realize it: Joseph Sylvia State Beach. As one of the locations where "Jaws" was filmed, many retirees might feel transported into a summer Hollywood blockbuster while walking along the famous bridge near Oak Bluffs. There's more to explore here than film history, though. With over two miles of beach, retirees can experience sand dunes, salt marshes, gentle tides, and the shores of the Sengekontacket Pond.
Located on the western tip of Martha's Vineyard is one of Dukes County's most iconic sights: the clay cliffs of Aquinnah, previously called Gay Head. Located on Wampanoag tribal land and designated as a National Natural Landmark since 1965, the cliffs display red, orange, and gold stratigraphic layers beneath grassy fields. Retirees can still explore the trails here and see the Gay Head Light. Open seasonally, the lighthouse is a great place to catch some of this area's excellent maritime views while learning about history. When visitors explore the cliffsides here, they should keep an eye out for some of New England's most unique wildlife, such as marine mammals. Birding is also a fun activity, since this area is a stop for many migratory birds.
Walk Victorian streets on these historic islands
Dukes County is full of towns that perfectly capture the charm of an English village. This is thanks to its long history as a 19th century whaling epicenter. Many of the buildings in this county date back to this time, giving them a Victorian aesthetic and a historic charm. Retirees who want to step into history can explore several different areas of Martha's Vineyard.
The first is the Edgartown Village Historic District, located in Edgartown. This historic seaport is full of neoclassical mansions that once housed whaling captains and their families. Some houses here are even older, being built all the way back in the 17th century. One of the most iconic buildings in this area is the Old Whaling Church. As outlined in famous works from the time, like "Moby-Dick," whalers would usually take time for religious reflection before shipping out. Built in 1843, this church — with its Doric columns and tall clock tower — served the elite whaling captains of this community for decades. Visitors can also head to Cooke House & Legacy Gardens, a seasonally open museum based out of an 18th-century gray shingled house.
Another area where retirees can see 19th century architecture here is the William Street Historic District in Vineyard Haven, which has artsy vibes and boutique shopping. Full of residential buildings, this area has a long history that stretches all the way back to 1674. Its peak was in the 1840s, when Ancient Greek-inspired houses were built to accommodate the booming sailing population of the area. In the modern era, the owners of these houses are required to protect these historic homes. That means retirees know that what they see as they traverse the area is authentic history. Those who want to learn more about this area's Victorian streets can visit the Martha's Vineyard Museum, which has exhibitions that span from the island's earliest days to the American Revolution to the contemporary era.