Massachusetts' Coastal Community On Martha's Vineyard Boasts Artsy Vibes And Boutique Shopping

In Vineyard Haven, art and history are cultivated and celebrated as part of the Vineyard Haven Harbor Cultural District. Learn more about the island's history at the Martha's Vineyard Museum, which has a prominent, picturesque setting that's a short walk or drive from the harbor. Set inside a late 19th-century hospital, the museum organizes exhibits that provide an insightful look at the island's rich and varied past, from its first inhabitants, the Wampanoag tribe, to its later rise as a whaling center, to its popularity today as a well-preserved summertime retreat.

To experience the artsy vibes of Vineyard Haven, the next stop should be the Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, housed in a former Methodist Meeting House, circa 1833. The playhouse's stage, amphitheater, and art space host a packed calendar of art exhibits, film premieres, plays, concerts, children's events, and other performances between May and October, with more limited programming continuing during the off-season.

Also part of the Cultural District is the Martha's Vineyard Film Society, where movies are shown year-round, with a number of film festivals held throughout the summer. On the first Friday of the month (between June and October, as well as December), Vineyard Haven buzzes with First Friday art walks when artists come to sell their wares at the alfresco art market, tasty food is served, and live music rings through the historic streets. Art galleries are found throughout Vineyard Haven. At the Louisa Gould Gallery, you can view scenic landscapes and seascapes of the island, as well as island photography. For a unique souvenir, visit Tuck & Holand Metal Sculptors Studio on State Road, where artist Anthony Holand crafts custom weathervanes, island wall maps, and large-scale metal sculptures.