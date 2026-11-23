Holiday travel is hectic and busy. AAA estimates nearly 6 million people will be taking domestic flights for Thanksgiving this year, and November and December can also see winter weather storms that cause widespread delays across the country. Snow and ice aren't really an issue at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Fort Lauderdale is called the "Venice of America," with lots of beaches and mild, balmy weather in winter, and yet it's one of the worst airports for delays during the holidays. LocalsInsider analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation for the 50 busiest airports in the country for holiday travel to determine which ones had the worst delay rates, and it found 36.3% of FLL's departing flights were canceled or delayed by 15 minutes or more.

The worst of the delays and cancellations at FLL were around the Christmas and New Year's, with 40.9% of flights impacted. Oakland, San Francisco, and West Palm Beach were in a three-way tie for second in the LocalsInsider analysis, each with 34.2% of flights delayed or canceled.

FLL gets a lot of flights during the holiday season with plenty of people looking to escape the cold, so our guess is that the increased traffic is what's causing the delays. Luxury Link looked at TSA data and found that FLL sees a 26.1% increase in passenger traffic over the holidays. In 2025, it had nearly 3.3 million total passengers in December and 31,135 planes arriving and departing. With the volume of flights coming in and out, one small delay can end up triggering others.