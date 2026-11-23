The Worst Airport In The US For Holiday Travel Is A Southern Hub Sure To Have Frustrating Delays
Holiday travel is hectic and busy. AAA estimates nearly 6 million people will be taking domestic flights for Thanksgiving this year, and November and December can also see winter weather storms that cause widespread delays across the country. Snow and ice aren't really an issue at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Fort Lauderdale is called the "Venice of America," with lots of beaches and mild, balmy weather in winter, and yet it's one of the worst airports for delays during the holidays. LocalsInsider analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation for the 50 busiest airports in the country for holiday travel to determine which ones had the worst delay rates, and it found 36.3% of FLL's departing flights were canceled or delayed by 15 minutes or more.
The worst of the delays and cancellations at FLL were around the Christmas and New Year's, with 40.9% of flights impacted. Oakland, San Francisco, and West Palm Beach were in a three-way tie for second in the LocalsInsider analysis, each with 34.2% of flights delayed or canceled.
FLL gets a lot of flights during the holiday season with plenty of people looking to escape the cold, so our guess is that the increased traffic is what's causing the delays. Luxury Link looked at TSA data and found that FLL sees a 26.1% increase in passenger traffic over the holidays. In 2025, it had nearly 3.3 million total passengers in December and 31,135 planes arriving and departing. With the volume of flights coming in and out, one small delay can end up triggering others.
Air traffic, storms, and security wait times make FLL a challenge during the holidays
Data from the Bureau of Transportation show that the delayed arrivals at FLL from November to December 2025 weren't because of weather — that only accounted for 0.43%. Instead, late incoming aircraft, air carrier delays, and National Airspace System (NAS) delays accounted for most of them. (NAS delays refer to delays caused by "non-extreme weather conditions, airport operations, heavy traffic volume, air traffic control, etc.")
FLL has already seen some trouble this November beyond the nationwide ground stop on November 13. While weather wasn't an issue for the holidays last year, heavy rainfall and storms caused a brief ground stop at the airport on November 18 as well as delayed flights. There was also flooding on the taxiways and some of the roads near the airport, requiring passengers to find other ways in and out. Once you make it in, you may still have to wait. FLL is also one of the U.S. airports with the longest security wait times, with the average wait time being 18 minutes in 2024. So, if you're flying to, from, or through Fort Lauderdale this holiday season, arrive early and be prepared to be patient.
Fort Lauderdale is hardly alone when it comes to delays. In November and December 2025, nearly 25% of all the flights across the country were at least 15 minutes late, according to the Department of Transportation. Sundays are apparently the worst days for delays, and the Sunday after Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the holiday period for air travel. (As a pro tip, air travel is generally calmer and cheaper on four "secret" holiday travel days.)