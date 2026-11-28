Just 15 minutes from Colorado Springs and a short jaunt from Manitou Springs is an opulent hotel steeped in Victorian charm and modern luxury. The Cliff House at Pikes Peak was built in 1873 and has the distinct title of being the state's oldest operating hotel, offering travelers a place to sleep for longer than Colorado has had its statehood. What started as a humble stagecoach stop blossomed into the upscale mountain hideaway that it is today. The hotel has hosted high-profile guests throughout its history, including Teddy Roosevelt, Thomas Edison, and Prince Ferdinand, Crown Prince of Austria.

The Cliff House survived both a fire and a flash flood, only to be rebuilt in an even grander form. Today, it's made up of 54 elegant rooms and stately suites — some of which have gas fireplaces and steam showers — along with top-notch restaurants. Despite being over 150 years old, the Cliff House is a bastion of architectural splendor with a modern feel. It's also an hour's drive to Pikes Peak, the real-life inspiration for "America the Beautiful." The 14,115-foot mountain is visible to the west of the hotel and the views are gorgeous all year round. Getting to the top of Pikes Peak is an adventure in itself, with views and high-altitude donuts at the summit's visitor center.