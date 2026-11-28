Near Colorado Springs Is The State's 'Oldest Operating Hotel' With Victorian Charm And A Renowned Restaurant
Just 15 minutes from Colorado Springs and a short jaunt from Manitou Springs is an opulent hotel steeped in Victorian charm and modern luxury. The Cliff House at Pikes Peak was built in 1873 and has the distinct title of being the state's oldest operating hotel, offering travelers a place to sleep for longer than Colorado has had its statehood. What started as a humble stagecoach stop blossomed into the upscale mountain hideaway that it is today. The hotel has hosted high-profile guests throughout its history, including Teddy Roosevelt, Thomas Edison, and Prince Ferdinand, Crown Prince of Austria.
The Cliff House survived both a fire and a flash flood, only to be rebuilt in an even grander form. Today, it's made up of 54 elegant rooms and stately suites — some of which have gas fireplaces and steam showers — along with top-notch restaurants. Despite being over 150 years old, the Cliff House is a bastion of architectural splendor with a modern feel. It's also an hour's drive to Pikes Peak, the real-life inspiration for "America the Beautiful." The 14,115-foot mountain is visible to the west of the hotel and the views are gorgeous all year round. Getting to the top of Pikes Peak is an adventure in itself, with views and high-altitude donuts at the summit's visitor center.
Victorian elegance and celebrated dining
While the Cliff House has an almost castle-like exterior, the interior evokes the Victorian era, with floor-to-ceiling drapery and 19th-century-inspired furnishings. The amenities, however, are thoroughly modern. Each room is equipped with ultra-soft bathrobes, high-end linens, and even heated toilet seats. The hotel also offers room service, but we suspect you'll want to experience the fine dining options at the Cliff House, too, especially the award-winning restaurant.
The Velvet Elk – previously known as the Cliff House Dining Room – is the hotel's standout eatery. It has earned a Distinguished Restaurants of North America Award and has been a recipient of AAA's 4 Diamond Award in fine dining for more than 20 years. Every dish on the menu is made with Colorado-sourced ingredients, from grilled elk chops to filet mignon. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made online.
Visitors who prefer a more casual dining experience may find the Red Mountain Grill to be more their speed, with oversized games, fire pits, and 30 Colorado beer varieties, along with an ever-changing menu. Sip some wine at the grill, or visit the award-winning Wine Cellar, where you'll find more than 800 options. While you're in the area, be sure to explore Manitou Springs, an artsy city with quirky charm and mineral springs.